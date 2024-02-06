Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Car forcibly enters Goa Governor's motorcade; reportedly driven by Kerala CPM leader's son

    Kozhikode CPM district secretary's son Julius Nikithas reportedly entered the Goa Governor's motorcade forcibly in the city on Sunday. However, a controversy erupted when the police did not file a case and only slapped a fine of Rs 1000.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A controversy has erupted over not filing a case in the incident of the security breach of the Goa Governor's motorcade by the CPM leader's son. The incident took place at 8.30 pm near the Kozhikode Mofussil bus stand on Sunday. On Sunday, the Special Branch reported to City Police Commissioner Rajpal Meena that the car entering the Governor's convoy, which has Z category security, was a security breach. 

    The Kasaba police fined Julius Nikithas, son of CPM Kozhikode district secretary, however did not file a case. Asianet News received the receipt of a Rs. 1000 fine.

    According to reports, at the junction of Azhakodi Temple Road, there was a traffic jam and a security breach. For a while, Nikithas' vehicle managed to keep up with the Governor's motorcade, even following it closely.

    The Governor has Z-category security with an escort of inspector rank police officer, an advance pilot and another escort vehicle. Apart from this, ambulance and fire brigade personnel will also be present. The car was driven into the security convoy.

    The incident took place on the way the governor was coming back from the Edathodi Krishnan Memorial Hall on Beypur BC Road after inaugurating the Marad Ayyappa Bhakta Sangh Hindu Seva Kendra at night. After reaching home, the Governor left Kozhikode railway station for Goa at 12.40 am on Monday.

    Goa Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that the car rammed into the Governor's motorcade. “The escorting policemen were seen repeatedly restraining the young man twice. However, the car tried to enter the convoy without complying with this. We, who were traveling right behind the governor, understood that this was a deliberate attempt."

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
