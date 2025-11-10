An explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station has resulted in multiple casualties being taken to LNJP hospital. The blast caused several other vehicles to catch fire. Emergency services, including firefighters and a police Special Cell, are at the scene.

Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station

Multiple casualties have been brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital after the explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, sources told ANI. An explosion was reported in a car near the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department Seven firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire. A team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell has also arrived at the scene to assess the damage. Further details awaited. (ANI)