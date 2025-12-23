The CAQM has issued Show Cause Notices to six coal-based Thermal Power Plants within 300 km of Delhi. The action is for non-compliance with rules mandating the co-firing of crop residue pellets to reduce air pollution and stubble burning.

Notices Issued for Non-Compliance with Co-firing Rules

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has issued Show Cause Notices to six coal-based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) located within a radius of 300 km of Delhi, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Tuesday.

These notices were issued for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions relating to the co-firing of pellets or briquettes made from crop residue, notified under the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023. The action follows a detailed review of compliance status for FY 2024-25, based on data provided by the Ministry of Power, Government of India. The Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023 mandate all coal-based TPPs to utilise a minimum 5% blend of biomass pellets or briquettes made of crop residue along with coal, with a minimum threshold of more than 3% co-firing prescribed for FY 2024-25 to avoid imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC).

Objective to Curb Stubble Burning and Air Pollution

These Statutory provisions were notified with the objective of promoting ex-situ management of paddy straw, reducing incidents of stubble burning, and mitigating air pollution in NCR and Adjoining Areas.

History of Enforcement and Monitoring

Since 2021, the Commission has issued multiple Statutory Directions, including Direction No. 42 dated 17.09.2021, and has consistently monitored implementation through periodic reviews and inspections. Despite these measures, the compliance status of the following TPPs has been found to be unsatisfactory during FY 2024-25, with biomass co-firing levels remaining well below the mandated thresholds. Consequently, Show Cause Notices proposing the imposition of EC have been issued to the concerned plants, as detailed below:

Since the issuance of Direction No. 42, the Commission has conducted a thorough review of the matter with all relevant stakeholders, including TPPs. Observing a huge lag in compliance and directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the Commission, in early 2024, issued Notices u/s 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021, to 4 TPPs whose performance was consistently poor since the exercise was started. The Commission also flagged the concern before 7 TPPs and all concerned authorities for immediate measures to comply with the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023. Even a Committee was constituted for examining the representations of non-compliant TPPs (if any) for the period of FY 2024-25.

Directive to Non-Compliant Plants

The concerned TPPs have been directed to submit their written explanations within 15 days from the date of issue of the Show Cause Notices. Failing which, further action shall be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, including action under Section 14 of the Act.

Commission's Stance on Compliance

The Commission reiterates that biomass co-firing in TPPs is a critical intervention for effective ex-situ management of crop residue and for the reduction of air pollution in NCR and Adjoining Areas. The Commission shall continue to pursue strict enforcement of Statutory Directions to ensure timely and sustained compliance by all regulated entities. (ANI)