New Delhi: Sixty years ago, amid the rugged terrains of Jammu, Captain Chander Narain Singh wrote an unforgettable chapter of heroism in India's military history.

His legacy was reaffirmed at a poignant ceremony held in Dharamshala, where his gallantry medals, including the prestigious Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), were entrusted by his family back to his regiment — the Garhwal Rifles.

Early Life and Military Background

Born on 7 July 1939 in Shikarpur, Garhwal (then Uttar Pradesh), Captain Singh’s early life was steeped in military tradition.

His father, Honorary Captain Balwan Singh, had served with distinction in World War II.

Following his education, Singh joined the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, where he received his commission into the 2nd Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on June 11, 1961.

The Battle of Galuthi: Context and Courage

The Indo-Pak War of 1965 erupted as Pakistan initiated Operation Gibraltar, seeking to infiltrate Indian-administered Kashmir.

On August 5, 1965, attached to Headquarters 120 Infantry Brigade, Captain Singh received reports of over 100 enemy infiltrators entrenched in mountainous terrain at an altitude of approximately 4000 feet within his Brigade’s operational area.

Demonstrating remarkable initiative, he immediately led a patrol to verify and counter the threat.

Upon arrival, Singh’s patrol came under intense enemy fire and grenade attacks from fortified positions.

Undeterred by the numerical superiority of the enemy and daunting tactical odds, he boldly decided to launch a night assault, surprising the infiltrators and forcing them into disarray. His small team neutralised six enemy soldiers, injured several others, and successfully repelled the infiltration attempt.

Heroism and Ultimate Sacrifice

During a fierce enemy counterattack, Captain Singh was gravely wounded by enemy fire, sustaining a severe head injury.

Despite his injury and declining health, he steadfastly refused evacuation, determined to lead his men from the front. He eventually succumbed to his injuries, laying down his life in exemplary display of leadership, bravery, and unwavering commitment to his mission.

Posthumous Honour and Enduring Legacy

Captain Singh’s posthumous Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest gallantry honour, recognized not just a single act of bravery but a standard of courage and selflessness that continues to inspire the Indian Army.

Yesterday’s Ceremony: An Act of Deep Loyalty and Legacy

Exactly sixty years after his sacrifice, in a deeply moving gesture, Captain Singh’s brother, Shri Sukhdev Singh, formally presented the Maha Vir Chakra and other service medals back to the Garhwal Rifles.

In a solemn yet dignified ceremony attended by military personnel, veterans, and serving members of the Regiment, Lieutenant General DS Rana, Colonel of The Garhwal Rifles and Garhwal Scouts and Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), received these precious symbols of honour.

Lt Gen Rana, in his tribute, described Captain Singh as a true symbol of bravery, patriotism, and selfless leadership. He expressed deep gratitude to the Singh family, stating, "The legacy of Captain CN Singh will continue to inspire generations of Indian soldiers."

Preservation of Legacy: Garhwal Rifles Regimental Museum

The medals returned by the family will now be permanently preserved and proudly displayed at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Museum in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand.

There, they will stand as powerful and tangible reminders of Captain Singh’s bravery, as well as the countless sacrifices made by soldiers of the Garhwal Rifles and the Indian Army.

Such acts by families transform personal honours into regimental treasures, strengthening collective pride and embedding the legacy of sacrifice for future generations.

Inspiring Generations

Captain Chander Narain Singh’s heroism at Galuthi has transcended historical records to become a timeless testament of courage and commitment.

The event in Dharamshala reaffirmed not only his legacy but also the timeless bond between soldiers, families, and their regiments.

With his medals now part of the regimental museum, Captain Singh’s memory remains a living inspiration, guiding future soldiers to emulate his bravery, loyalty, and selflessness.