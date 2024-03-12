Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Can’t wait to go back again...' Bill Gates writes a blog on India visit

    Reflecting on his trip, Bill Gates expressed eagerness to return and highlighted his interactions with diverse stakeholders, including political leaders, scientists, and grassroots activists. He praised India's innovation ecosystem and emphasized the transformative impact of the Gates Foundation's initiatives in the country

    Cannot wait to go back again Bill Gates writes a blog on India visit
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was recently on a visit to India, commencing his journey in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Over the course of almost a week, Gates engaged in a series of high-level meetings, including discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. His itinerary also included a visit to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, as well as interactions with key figures in the state of Odisha, notably Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

    Reflecting on his experience, Gates shared insights and highlights from his trip in a blog post on Gates Notes, titled "A Few Highlights from Another Incredible Trip to India." Expressing his enthusiasm for revisiting India, Gates underscored his goal of gaining updates on groundbreaking ideas and inventions emerging from the country.

    "I just returned from my visit to India, and I can’t wait to go back again,” he wrote 

    During his stay, Gates met with a diverse array of individuals, including political leaders, government officials, scientists, philanthropists, and grassroots leaders working to uplift their communities. Emphasizing the substantial impact of the Gates Foundation's initiatives in India, Gates expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness firsthand the transformative effects of the foundation's support.

    One of the pivotal moments of Gates's visit was his hour-long discussion with Prime Minister Modi and members of his cabinet. They deliberated on avenues for continued collaboration, particularly in digital technology, women-led development, and innovation across various sectors such as agriculture, health, and climate change.

    Gates's visit to IIT Delhi provided an opportunity for dialogue with students and faculty, who impressed him with their innovative ideas and optimism. He lauded the institution's role in fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving among the next generation of leaders.

    Amidst his busy schedule, Gates also participated in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, accompanied by Paula Hurd, marking a joyous occasion amidst his professional engagements.

    Summing up his experience, Gates expressed admiration for India's vibrant innovation ecosystem, recognizing its significant contributions to addressing global challenges in health, urban poverty, digital services, and beyond. He concluded with a resounding endorsement of India's potential as a source of inspiration and learning for the world at large.

    "I came home with a deeper understanding of India’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and how it’s generating major advances in health, urban poverty, digital services, and much more. The world has a lot to learn from the ideas coming out of this country," Gates wrote.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kattappana twin murder case: Search continues for the mortal remains of the new-born rkn

    Kattappana twin murder case: Search continues for the mortal remains of the new-born

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA suspects accused bomber likely to be originated from Malnad region vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA suspects accused bomber likely to be originated from Malnad region

    Mission Divyastra: DRDO releases photo of first flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV; see post snt

    Mission Divyastra: DRDO releases photo of first flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV; see post

    Opposition slams Modi government for CAA implementation, questions election-timed move AJR

    Opposition slams Modi government for CAA implementation, questions election-timed move

    Sandeshkhali row: CBI arrests three for January 5 attack on ED officials AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: CBI arrests three for January 5 attack on ED officials

    Recent Stories

    Lahore 1947 Aamir Khan CONFIRMS casting of Sunny Deol son Karan Deol read details RBA

    ‘Lahore 1947': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS casting of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol; read details

    Kattappana twin murder case: Search continues for the mortal remains of the new-born rkn

    Kattappana twin murder case: Search continues for the mortal remains of the new-born

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA suspects accused bomber likely to be originated from Malnad region vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA suspects accused bomber likely to be originated from Malnad region

    Photos and Video) Diljit Dosanjh enjoys time with monks at monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur RBA

    (Photos and Video) Diljit Dosanjh enjoys time with monks at monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs scrap yard at Peenya due to alleged short circuit, locals evacuated vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs scrap yard at Peenya due to alleged short circuit, locals evacuated

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon