'Can’t wait to go back again...' Bill Gates writes a blog on India visit

Reflecting on his trip, Bill Gates expressed eagerness to return and highlighted his interactions with diverse stakeholders, including political leaders, scientists, and grassroots activists. He praised India's innovation ecosystem and emphasized the transformative impact of the Gates Foundation's initiatives in the country

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was recently on a visit to India, commencing his journey in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Over the course of almost a week, Gates engaged in a series of high-level meetings, including discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. His itinerary also included a visit to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, as well as interactions with key figures in the state of Odisha, notably Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Reflecting on his experience, Gates shared insights and highlights from his trip in a blog post on Gates Notes, titled "A Few Highlights from Another Incredible Trip to India." Expressing his enthusiasm for revisiting India, Gates underscored his goal of gaining updates on groundbreaking ideas and inventions emerging from the country.

"I just returned from my visit to India, and I can’t wait to go back again,” he wrote

During his stay, Gates met with a diverse array of individuals, including political leaders, government officials, scientists, philanthropists, and grassroots leaders working to uplift their communities. Emphasizing the substantial impact of the Gates Foundation's initiatives in India, Gates expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness firsthand the transformative effects of the foundation's support.

One of the pivotal moments of Gates's visit was his hour-long discussion with Prime Minister Modi and members of his cabinet. They deliberated on avenues for continued collaboration, particularly in digital technology, women-led development, and innovation across various sectors such as agriculture, health, and climate change.

Gates's visit to IIT Delhi provided an opportunity for dialogue with students and faculty, who impressed him with their innovative ideas and optimism. He lauded the institution's role in fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving among the next generation of leaders.

Amidst his busy schedule, Gates also participated in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, accompanied by Paula Hurd, marking a joyous occasion amidst his professional engagements.

Summing up his experience, Gates expressed admiration for India's vibrant innovation ecosystem, recognizing its significant contributions to addressing global challenges in health, urban poverty, digital services, and beyond. He concluded with a resounding endorsement of India's potential as a source of inspiration and learning for the world at large.

"I came home with a deeper understanding of India’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and how it’s generating major advances in health, urban poverty, digital services, and much more. The world has a lot to learn from the ideas coming out of this country," Gates wrote.