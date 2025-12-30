Protests erupted in Agartala and New Delhi demanding justice for Anjel Chakma, a Tripura student killed in Dehradun. Five accused have been arrested, while political leaders and rights bodies have called for strict action and ensuring safety.

People in Agartala on Tuesday organised a candle march to seek justice for Anjel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar in Tripura, who was attacked in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on December and later died in hospital during treatment. A large number of people participated in the march, urging the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the incident. Protesters demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

Protests Demand 'Harshest Punishment'

Speaking to ANI, Samir Chakma, chairman of the Chakma Committee, said that thousands had gathered to demand justice for Anjel Chakma. He stated that the march was organised to condemn the brutal killing and to press for stringent punishment for the perpetrators. "Today we have gathered here in a crowd of nearly thousands, and everyone who has come is here to demand justice for Anjel Chakma. Today we are holding a candle march here. First of all, we demand that those responsible for the brutal killing of Anjel Chakma must face the strictest possible action and be punished. We will demand that punishment--meaning the death penalty--be given to those people," Samir Chakma, chairman of the Chakma committee, told ANI.

In addition to Agartala, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held a candle march in New Delhi, demanding justice in the case. NSUI President Varun Choudhary alleged that incidents of violence have become frequent in areas governed by the BJP. He claimed that although individuals committed the crime, it was influenced by a broader ideology. Choudhary further alleged that no action was taken for nearly 15 days and criticised the delayed response by authorities, calling it unacceptable. "Today we held a candle march here for Anjel Chakma. This has now become common throughout the country... anywhere where the BJP is in power, lynching and violence have become common... While this murder was carried out by a few individuals, the ideology of the RSS and BJP is behind... No action was taken for 15 days... This shouldn't be happening at all in the country," Varun Choudhary told ANI.

Investigation Update and Official Reactions

Meanwhile, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh on Tuesday briefed on the killing of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura who was killed in Uttarakhand's capital, asserting that five people have been arrested. At the same time, teams have been formed to locate the sixth accused, who is on the run. "Along with that, a supplementary report was taken, in which the sections were increased. Sections of the attempt to murder (109) were added on the basis of statements. In the meantime, a separate team was formed, and five people were arrested. The sixth accused was of Nepali origin. He left the place the next day after the incident. For this, a dedicated team has been set up. According to the information so far, the accused may be hiding in nearby bordering areas," he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Anjel Chakma, a student from the state who was killed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and said strict punishment must be ensured for the accused.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that attempts are being made to bury the matter on the death of a Tripura student, Anjel Chakma, who was fatally attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun. Gogoi condemned the police for taking 12 days to register the case and accused the administration of trying to brush the matter under the carpet.

NHRC Seeks Factual Report

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Tuesday said a factual report has been sought from the concerned authorities in connection with the murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, who was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects. Speaking to ANI, he said the NHRC has issued notices to the Dehradun District Magistrate (DM), the Superintendent of Police (SP), the Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP), and the Chief Secretary, instructing them to ensure the safety of students from northeast India in the state." Following a complaint received from the activist group. We issued a notice yesterday to the Dehradun DM and SP. We have sought a factual report on the entire incident, in which a student from Tripura was murdered in Dehradun. We have also issued notices to the Uttarakhand DGP and the Chief Secretary, and instructed them to ensure the safety and security of all students from Northeast India residing in Uttarakhand," Kanoongo said.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The brutal killing of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun has sparked widespread outrage across the political fraternity, with leaders condemning the incident and demanding swift justice. Five of the accused have already been arrested, including two minors sent to a juvenile reform home, while the sixth accused, a Nepalese national, remains at large with a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for his capture. The Uttarakhand government has assured that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the perpetrators face the harshest possible punishment and to ensure the safety of northeast students across the country.

