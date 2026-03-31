Canara Bank donated Rs 25 lakh to the Uttarakhand CM's Relief Fund. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the gesture and later interacted with North-Eastern students, discussing student safety, cultural exchange, and women empowerment in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met a delegation from Canara Bank at his residence today. During the meeting, the bank presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as a contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

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Expressing his gratitude for the support, the Chief Minister said that the Relief Fund serves as a crucial resource for assisting people affected by disasters, accidents, and other emergency situations. He added that such contributions reflect a strong sense of social responsibility and compassion, helping ensure timely assistance reaches those in need.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government remains committed to public welfare and appreciates the support extended by various institutions and organisations in this direction. He also expressed hope that Canara Bank will continue to contribute under its corporate social responsibility initiatives in the future.

On this occasion, Deputy General Manager Sangamesh Padanad and other officials of Canara Bank were also present.

CM Dhami Interacts with North-Eastern Youth

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, CM Dhami today interacted with youth from the North-Eastern states (Ashtalakshmi) at the Chief Minister's residence under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative, according to an official statement. These students are on a three-day state visit, travelling from Dehradun to Uttarkashi.

During the interaction, students from various North-Eastern states asked several important questions, which the Chief Minister answered in detail with warmth and openness.

On Student Safety and Facilities

Responding to a question from a student from Tripura regarding student facilities and safety, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand welcomes students from across the country and abroad, and ensuring their safety and well-being is the state government's top priority.

On Cultural Exchange

Answering a query from a student from Arunachal Pradesh about cultural exchange between Uttarakhand and the North-East, he noted that both regions share many geographical and cultural similarities, which further strengthen the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

On Women Empowerment

On being asked about the role of women in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister highlighted that over 265,000 women in the state have become "Lakhpati Didis," and that the government has allocated a gender budget of Rs 19,000 crore to promote women's empowerment. (ANI)