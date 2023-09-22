'Can we as men become so arrogant...' PM Modi asks critics of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to opposition criticism regarding naming of the Women's Reservation Bill as 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.' He questioned the arrogance of those who objected to the name, emphasizing the bill's importance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at the Opposition leaders who opposed the naming of the Women's Reservation Bill as 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'. Addressing the party cadre at Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Karyakram at BJP headquarters in Delhi, he said, "Some people were upset about the fact that the bill is named Nari Shakti Vandan. Can we as men become so arrogant?' To recall, RJD MP Dr Manoj Jha raised an objection to the naming of the bill saying it sounded like a scripture.

"Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is not a normal law, this is the proclamation of new democratic commitment of new India," PM Modi said, adding, "BJP was making efforts for the last three decades to ensure women's participation in democracy through this law. This was our commitment, and today, we have fulfilled it,"

"There were many obstacles in the way of this Women's Reservation Bill. But When intentions are pure and there is transparency in attempts, then we witness results overcoming all obstacles. It is a record in itself that this bill got so much support in Parliament. I thank all political parties and MPs for it," he added.

PM Modi took to Twitter soon after the Rajya Sabha passed the long-pending bill granting 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies with 215 MPs voting in favour of the bill. The Upper House of Parliament underwent a day-long session discussing the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill, the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill.

Taking to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi called it a defining moment in the nation's democratic journey. Congratulating 140 crore Indians, he thanked all Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India, he said, adding that this is not merely legislation but also a tribute to the countless women who have built the nation.

This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively, PM Modi added.