BREAKING: CAG to do special audit of Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow 'reconstruction'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence: The CAG's involvement aims to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure transparency and accountability in the reconstruction process.

The Comptroller and Auditor General will conduct a special audit into the alleged irregularities and violations in the reconstruction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official bungalow. The move comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs approached the CAG after accepting Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s recommendation.

Following reports of Rs 44.78 crore being spent on the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Lieutenant Governor had directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to secure and examine all relevant records within 15 days. The LG's office, in a letter dated April 27, highlighted the need to investigate alleged irregularities in the renovation of No.6 Flag Staff House, Civil Lines by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The refurbishment of Kejriwal's official bungalow sparked a political debate between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The BJP accused Kejriwal of living lavishly while presenting himself as a common man, while the AAP argues that the renovation was necessary due to the age and structural issues of the residence. The AAP stated that the PWD recommended rebuilding the bungalow following multiple incidents of roof collapse.