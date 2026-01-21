CAG Sanjay Murthy calls for strengthening the institutional framework, capacity building, and audit practices of Primary Auditing Institutions for local governments, following a three-day national workshop in Hyderabad with officials from 23 states.

CAG Calls for Stronger Local Government Audits

Comptroller and Auditor General Sanjay Murthy has called for strengthening the institutional framework, professional capacity building, and audit practices of Primary Auditing Institutions (PAIs) responsible for local governments. This appeal was made at the conclusion of a three-day national workshop for Directorates of Local Fund Audit (DLFAs) and State Audit Departments in Hyderabad. The workshop, organised by CIARD-NIRDPR in collaboration with iCAL, focused on challenges in local fund audits, PAI maturity assessments, and best practices in audit planning and reporting. Directors of Local Fund Audit from various states discussed key issues, including adopting technology-enabled audit systems and strengthening follow-up mechanisms. The workshop was attended by 41 officers from 23 states, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Office of the CAG. The Comptroller and Auditor General emphasised that the challenges and best practices highlighted during the workshop would be taken into account to improve the system.

Publication on State Finances Released

Earlier in December, Sanjay Murthy released the second edition of the Publication on State Finances 2023-24 here today. Building on the first edition (2022-23), this publication presents a consolidated, audited overview of the finances of all 28 States, enabling inter-State and inter-temporal analysis over a 10-year period from 2014-15 to 2023-24.

Unlike the annual Finance and Appropriation Accounts and Audit Reports, which are presented to State Legislatures, this publication brings together comparable audited fiscal data across States in a single, accessible volume, aimed at assisting policymakers, public financial managers, researchers, academia, and other stakeholders. (ANI)