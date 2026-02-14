The Union Cabinet approved the development of key National Highways in Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. PM Modi highlighted the projects' role in boosting the economy, creating jobs, reducing congestion, and improving connectivity to tourist spots.

The Union Cabinet approved the development of several National Highways in the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. In a post on X, the Prime Minister lauded the Cabinet's decisions, emphasising their role in boosting the economy, tourism and employment.

The PM hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to widen National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor to boost economic growth. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "The decision of widening National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor will boost economic growth, create employment and further 'Ease of Living.'" https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2022695636215468207

Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor Upgrade

Currently, connectivity between Gudebellur and Mahabubnaagr on the existing National Highway NH-167 experiences significant travel time delays due to poor geometry and traffic congestion in the town areas, with the route passing through highly urbanised towns/villages, i.e., Gudebellur, Magnoor, Makthal, Marikal, Devarkadra, Jaklair, Yeligandla, and Banderpally.

To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as 4 lane standard.

The project will deliver significant benefits to the Narayanpet & Mahabubnagar districts in Telangana.

This will enhance freight efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and drive socio-economic growth in the region.

The project is aligned with 2 major National Highways (NH-150 & NH-167N), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics hubs across Telangana.

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multimodal integration and seamless connectivity by providing access to three PM GatiShakti Economic Nodes, nine Social Nodes, and seven Logistic Nodes, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Upon completion, the NH-167 upgradation work will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centres and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development.

The proposed access-controlled 4-lane project, with a length of 80.01 km, will generate approximately 14.4 lakh person-days of direct employment and 17.9 lakh person-days of indirect employment.

The project will also create additional employment opportunities by increasing economic activity along the proposed corridors.

Boosting Connectivity to Statue of Unity

Further, the Prime Minister welcomed the upgradation of Dhamasiya-Bitada/ Movi and Nasarpore-Malotha Sections of National Highway-56 to Four-Lane Standard and highlighted its significance in increasing tourism to the Statue of Unity. "Cabinet approval for the upgradation of Dhamasiya-Bitada/ Movi and Nasarpore-Malotha Sections of National Highway-56 to Four-Lane Standard will further connectivity, especially in remote and tribal areas of Gujarat. At the same time, it will enable more people to visit the Statue of Unity," the PM wrote in a separate post. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2022699792103518217

The project is part of NH-56, which starts at Nimbahera in Rajasthan, traverses Dahod District in Gujarat, Alirajpur District in Madhya Pradesh, and re-enters Gujarat near Chhota Udepur District, terminating at its junction with NH-48 near Vapi.

Approved projects will pass through the Aspirational District of Narmada and improve connectivity to tribal areas in Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Tapi, and Bharuch, thereby supporting economic growth and development in the region.

The project will also improve connectivity to the Statue of Unity, a prominent national tourist destination located in Kevadia village, approximately 11 km from NH-56.

The project is designed for 100 km/h, enabling an average speed of 70 km/h, reducing travel time by 40% from 2.5 to 1.5 hours.

The approved project, with a length of 107.67 km, will generate approximately 19.38 lakh man-days of direct employment and 22.82 lakh man-days of indirect employment.

The project will also create additional employment opportunities by increasing economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor.

Easing Congestion in Maharashtra

In another post, the Prime Minister reflected on the Cabinet's decision to upgrade the Ghoti - Trimbak (Mokhada) - Jawhar - Manor - Palghar section of NH-160A to 2 Lane /4 Lane in Maharashtra, stating that will "reduce congestion." "An important Cabinet decision, which will enhance economic growth in Maharashtra, especially in the parts west of Nashik. It will reduce congestion and boost job opportunities," the PM wrote. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2022701199280005523

The region west of Nashik, particularly around Ambad and Satpur, hosts a dense cluster of industrial units developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

This generates significant freight traffic. Currently, this traffic passes through Nashik via NH-848, adding pressure on urban roads.

Upgradation of NH-160A will provide an alternate route from these industrial areas via Triambak, bypassing the city and reducing congestion.

Traffic from Mumbai (west side) and the southern side is expected to use the Samrudhi Expressway via the Igatpuri interchange on NH-848. Thereafter, the traffic would travel on NH-848 up upto Ghoti and use NH-160A to reach Trimbak and Nashik.

From 2028 onward, projected daily traffic is projected to exceed 10,000 PCUs, qualifying the corridor for 4-laning.

The project has been proposed in line with the PM GatiShakti principles and will connect 6 PM GatiShakti Economic Nodes, 01 Social Nodes and 8 Logistics Nodes in the State of Maharashtra. This will positively impact the country's Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

