The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme for five years (2026-31) with a Rs 53,428 crore outlay. The scheme and its sub-schemes have been renamed, and the Divyangjan pension criteria revised.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for Continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) with total outlay of Rs 53,428 crore for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31 with renaming of the scheme and sub-schemes, revision in eligibility criteria, coverage and rate of assistance for divyangjan pension, and continuation of pension schemes for old aged and widows and family benefit scheme in its existing form.

Scheme Renaming Details

According to the Union Cabinet, under the renaming of the scheme and sub-schemes, the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) has been approved to be renamed as the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana. Additionally, its constituent sub-schemes have also been renamed: the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) is now the Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana. The Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) has been renamed the Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana, and the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) is renamed the Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana. The National Family Benefit Scheme has been approved as the Pradhan Mantri Parivar Labh Yojana.

Changes to Divyangjan Pension Scheme

The amount of assistance under the Divyangjan Pension Scheme will now be Rs 375 for the age group of 0-79 years and Rs 625 for 80 years and above, the release said. The criteria for benchmark disability under the scheme will be 40% against 80% at present. The minimum age criterion for the disability pension will now be from birth.

Pension schemes for old aged & widows and family benefit scheme will continue in its existing form. Pension schemes for old aged & widows and family benefit scheme will continue in its existing form. Guidelines consisting of the change in eligibility criteria, no. of beneficiaries and rate of assistance under divyangjan pension will be issued and implemented within three months.

Background and Rationale

The National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) was launched on August 15, 1995 for assistance to poor households to fulfil the responsibility of the Central Government under the Directive Principles of State Policy in Article 41 of the Constitution of India. The intention in providing 100 per cent central assistance is to ensure that assistance to the beneficiaries everywhere in the country is uniformly available, the release said.

Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2016 has necessitated changes in the eligibility criteria for disability pension and linked it to the ‘Benchmark Disability’ of 40per cent. In addition, it has also mandated the disability related assistance to be invariably 25 per cent higher than similarly placed schemes being mooted for other categories. (ANI)