Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Jaipur's Bada Bazaar on Dhanteras, urging citizens to support local businesses and street vendors under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative to ensure an inclusive and joyful Diwali for everyone.

Rajasthan CM Urges Support for Local Businesses

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday visited Bada Bazaar in Mansarovar, Jaipur, where he made purchases on the occasion of Dhanteras, interacted with local shopkeepers and extended festive greetings to the people ahead of Diwali. During his visit, the Chief Minister urged people to support local businesses and small vendors during the festive season, emphasising the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local'.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma extended his wishes to the people of Rajasthan on Dhanteras and the five-day Diwali festival, while appealing to citizens to ensure that small traders and street vendors also get an opportunity to celebrate the festival with happiness and prosperity.

CM Sharma Promotes 'Vocal for Local'

"Today marks the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali; it is Dhanteras. First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt wishes and congratulations to all the people of Rajasthan on this five-day celebration. Since today is Dhanteras, I offer my special greetings and best wishes for this auspicious day as well. There are many among us who always look toward the future with hope and aspiration. I would like to urge all my fellow citizens to ensure that everyone’s Diwali is as joyful as our own. Many of our brothers and sisters run small shops, while others set up stalls on the footpaths during the Diwali season," he said.

Adding to this, the Rajasthan CM said, "Embracing the Prime Minister’s vision of being 'Vocal for Local,' we must consider how to uplift those standing at the very last rung of the social ladder. By choosing to shop from local markets, we can help these individuals celebrate Diwali with joy and bring prosperity into their lives. Let us make an effort to ensure that they, too, can celebrate this festival well. Once again, I extend my warmest Diwali wishes to all the people of the state."

Significance of Diwali

This year, Diwali is falling on November 8. Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over despair. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, the festival is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, festive decorations and the exchange of sweets.

An integral part of the celebrations is the tradition of making rangoli at the entrances of homes, courtyards and prayer spaces. Created using colourful powders, flowers, and other natural materials, rangoli designs are believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and bring good fortune into homes. The vibrant patterns also symbolise happiness, positivity, creativity and hospitality, adding colour and warmth to the festive celebrations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)