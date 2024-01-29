Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'CAA will be implemented across India in seven days': BJP's Shantanu Thakur sparks controversy

    In December of the previous year, Amit Shah had declared that the BJP-led central government would enforce the CAA and said, "no one can stop it." The remarks were a direct response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's steadfast opposition to the CAA.

    CAA will be implemented across India in seven days BJP's Shantanu Thakur sparks controversy AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has stirred controversy by asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented across India within the next seven days. Speaking at a public gathering in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, Bengal, Thakur, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon, echoed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to implementing the CAA.

    In December of the previous year, Amit Shah had declared that the BJP-led central government would enforce the CAA and said, "no one can stop it." The remarks were a direct response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's steadfast opposition to the CAA.

    First jolt for RJD: No-confidence motion unleashes political drama in Bihar Assembly

    During a significant rally at Kolkata's Esplanade, Amit Shah criticized Mamata Banerjee on multiple fronts, including infiltration, corruption, political violence, and appeasement. He urged the people to overthrow her government in the 2026 Assembly elections and elect the BJP.

    The CAA, passed in both Houses of Parliament and receiving the President's assent in 2019, has faced widespread protests and opposition. Despite its passage, the law is yet to be implemented, as the Centre has not framed rules for its execution, leaving it in a state of uncertainty.

    Exam stress-buster: PM Modi to engage with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' today; check details

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026 snt

    From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026

    Ayodhya Shabari Rasoi restaurant gets notice after Rs 252 bill for tea toast goes viral gcw

    Ayodhya’s Shabari Rasoi restaurant gets notice after Rs 252 bill for tea, toast goes viral

    Kerala: Revenue department files case against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on land encroachment RKN

    Kerala: Revenue department files case against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on land encroachment

    First jolt for RJD: No-confidence motion unleashes political drama in Bihar Assembly AJR

    First jolt for RJD: No-confidence motion unleashes political drama in Bihar Assembly

    Late night 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Vijayapura in Karnataka, no injuries reported vkp

    Late night 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Vijayapura in Karnataka, no injuries reported

    Recent Stories

    Police initiate night patrolling to crack drug smuggling inside trains in Bengaluru vkp

    Police initiate night patrolling to crack drug smuggling inside trains in Bengaluru

    From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026 snt

    From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026

    Ayodhya Shabari Rasoi restaurant gets notice after Rs 252 bill for tea toast goes viral gcw

    Ayodhya’s Shabari Rasoi restaurant gets notice after Rs 252 bill for tea, toast goes viral

    Iran executes four Kurds accused of bomb plot allegedly linked to Israel's Mossad snt

    Iran executes four Kurds accused of bomb plot allegedly linked to Israel's Mossad

    Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui shares special post for Salman Khan RKK

    Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui thanks Salman Khan

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon