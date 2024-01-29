'CAA will be implemented across India in seven days': BJP's Shantanu Thakur sparks controversy

In December of the previous year, Amit Shah had declared that the BJP-led central government would enforce the CAA and said, "no one can stop it." The remarks were a direct response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's steadfast opposition to the CAA.

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has stirred controversy by asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented across India within the next seven days. Speaking at a public gathering in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, Bengal, Thakur, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon, echoed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to implementing the CAA.

In December of the previous year, Amit Shah had declared that the BJP-led central government would enforce the CAA and said, "no one can stop it." The remarks were a direct response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's steadfast opposition to the CAA.

First jolt for RJD: No-confidence motion unleashes political drama in Bihar Assembly

During a significant rally at Kolkata's Esplanade, Amit Shah criticized Mamata Banerjee on multiple fronts, including infiltration, corruption, political violence, and appeasement. He urged the people to overthrow her government in the 2026 Assembly elections and elect the BJP.

The CAA, passed in both Houses of Parliament and receiving the President's assent in 2019, has faced widespread protests and opposition. Despite its passage, the law is yet to be implemented, as the Centre has not framed rules for its execution, leaving it in a state of uncertainty.

Exam stress-buster: PM Modi to engage with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' today; check details