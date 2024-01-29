Exam stress-buster: PM Modi to engage with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' today; check details

Participants from classes 6 to 12 across various educational boards, including CBSE, State Boards, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navoday Vidyalayas, and EkLavya Model Schools, will engage in PPC 2024.

The much-awaited Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024 is set to unfold today (January 29) at the Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This marks the seventh edition of PPC, commencing at 11:00 am, and will be broadcast on Doordarshan network channels—DD National, DD News, and DD India—allowing students nationwide to tune in.

Participants from classes 6 to 12 across various educational boards, including CBSE, State Boards, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navoday Vidyalayas, and EkLavya Model Schools, will engage in PPC 2024. Notably, this edition takes place at the Bharat Mandapam, constructed specifically for the G20 Summit under India's G20 Presidency.

IMD alerts: Heavy rainfall, severe cold wave predicted in Northern part of India; Train services disrupted

In contrast to the 38.8 lakh registrations for PPC 2023, PPC 2024 has witnessed a record 2.26 crore student registrations. Over 3,000 participants, including two students and a teacher from each state and union territory, alongside Kala Utsav winners, have been invited.

Additionally, a hundred students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will participate for the first time. PM Modi will interact with over 2,050 students selected through an online MCQ competition on the MyGov platform held on December 11 and 12, 2024.

Selected candidates will receive Pariksha Pe Charcha kits, featuring the Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, authored by Narendra Modi, along with certificates. Originating in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger 'Exam Warriors' movement led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event aims to assist students in coping with exam stress, instilling confidence, and providing tips to overcome examination challenges.

'Now we are together and will remain so...' Nitish Kumar's first response post record ninth oath (WATCH)

Preceding PPC 2024, various school-level events occurred nationwide from January 11 to 12, encompassing activities like marathon runs, music competitions, meme contests, nukkad natak (street plays), and student-anchor discussions. On January 23, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, a Painting Competition took place in 500 districts across the country.