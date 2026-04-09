Nagaland's Koridang constituency continues to lead bypoll turnout with a remarkable 59.52% by 1 PM. Tripura's Dharmanagar follows with an impressive 52.76%, while Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South show significant momentum.

Nagaland continues to dominate the bypoll turnout charts with a commanding lead, as voter participation crosses the halfway mark by 1 PM, while Tripura remains in second place with impressive numbers of its own. As per official data from the Election Commission, as of 1 PM, the Koridang constituency in Nagaland has recorded a remarkable 59.52% voter turnout, maintaining its position as the highest among all seats. Tripura's Dharmanagar constituency is also witnessing strong voter enthusiasm, crossing the 50% mark with 52.76% turnout.

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Karnataka, which had a slower start in the morning, is now showing significant momentum. Bagalkot has surged to 43.75% turnout, emerging as the leading constituency in the state, while Davanagere South has also made steady gains, reaching 37.17%.

Earlier Turnout at 11 AM

As per Election Commission data at 11 AM, Koridang constituency in Nagaland recorded a significant 41.06% voter turnout, while Tripura's Dharmanagar seat registered 33.51%. In Karnataka, Bagalkot emerged as the leading constituency with 27.83% turnout, and Davanagere South also saw a considerable rise, reaching 22.01% by late morning.

Key Contests and Candidates

Voting for by-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies in Karnataka, Koridang constituency in Nagaland, and Dharmanagar constituency in Tripura began this morning at 7 AM.

Karnataka: Bagalkot and Davanagere South

In Karnataka, Congress has fielded Umesh Meti from the Bagalkot constituency and Samarth Mallikarjun as the candidate for the by-elections to the Davanagere South seat. Umesh Meti is the son of late Congress leader Meti Hullappa Yamanappa (HY Meti), who represented the Bagalkot seat, while Samarth Mallikarjun is the son of Karnataka Minister SS Mallikarjun.

The BJP has fielded Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa from Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly constituencies, respectively. The Bagalkot seat fell vacant after the death of HY Meti and Davanagere South, following the death of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Nagaland: Koridang Constituency

In Nagaland, Congress' candidate T Chalukumba AO is pitted against veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen's son Daochier I Imchen for the Koridang seat bye-election. T Chalukumba AO had contested the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.

The BJP State Council Member Imchainba Jamir had withdrawn his candidature in favour of Imchen. The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland became vacant after the death of veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen.

Tripura: Dharmanagar Constituency

In Tripura, the BJP has named Jahar Chakraborti as the party's candidate for the Dharmanagar seat, against Congress' Chayan Bhattacharjee. Amitabha Datta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also in the fray.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of Tripura Speaker and four-time MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Election Schedule and Results

The vacant assembly constituency in Goa was also scheduled to hold polling today; however, the Bombay High Court cancelled the Ponda bye-elections. The results for the bye-elections will be announced on May 4.

The ECI had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections across eight Assembly constituencies in six states. Polling for bypolls in Umreth (Gujarat), Rahuri, and Baramati (Maharashtra) will take place on April 23, with the counting of votes to take place on May 4. (ANI)