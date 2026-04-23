Polling for by-elections in Gujarat's Umreth and Maharashtra's Baramati and Rahuri, alongside assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1), began on Thursday. Counting of votes for all polls is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

The polling for the Umreth Assembly by-election in Gujarat, and the Baramati and Rahuri Assembly by-elections in Maharashtra began on Thursday under tight security. A by-election was triggered after the deaths of sitting legislators.

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Maharashtra By-election Details

Polling for bye-elections in In Maharashtra, the by-elections follow the demise of MLA Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile from 223-Rahuri and MLA Ajit Anantrao Pawar from 201-Baramati. The by-elections are being conducted to fill these vacancies.

The bypolls in Pune's Baramati constituency come after the former NCP Chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash while he was headed to his constituency earlier this year. Following his demise, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and was also named the chief of the NCP.

After polling, the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026 (Monday), and the results will be declared the same day. The entire election process will be completed by May 6, 2026 (Wednesday), the Election Commission said.

Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

Meanwhile, polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states.

Before the start of voting, mock polls were conducted at polling stations across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. (ANI)