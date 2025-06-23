The by-elections in Kadi, Visavadar, Nilambur, Ludhiana West and Kaliganj were necessitated by resignations or deaths of sitting MLAs.

Bypolls in Kadi and Visavadar (Gujarat), Nilambur (Kerala), Ludhiana West (Punjab), and Kaliganj (West Bengal) were held on June 19, with counting done on June 23. Spread across five states, these contests—triggered by resignations or the demise of sitting MLAs—are being closely watched.

The bypoll in Kadi assembly seat was triggered after BJP MLA Karsan Solanki passed away on February 4. Visavadar in Junagadh district—formerly represented by AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani—has fallen vacant following his resignation in December 2023 after he moved to the BJP. The Nilambur constituency fell vacant after Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA P V Anvar’s resignation earlier this year. Ludhiana West in Punjab is set for a by-election following the untimely death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi on January 10. The Kaliganj assembly seat fell vacant after the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February 2025.

Here is the full list of winners and losers in all constituencies:

Kadi (Gujarat)

Rajendrakumar (Rajubhai) Daneshwar Chavda - BJP (WINNER)

Rameshbhai Chavda - Congress

Chavda Jagdishbhai Ganpatbhai - Aam Aadmi Party

Margin - 39,452

Visavadar (Gujarat)

Italia Gopal - AAP (WINNER)

Kirit Patel - BJP

Nitin Ranpariya - Congress

Margin - 17,554

Nilambur (Kerala)

Aryadan Shoukath - Congress (WINNER)

M Swaraj - Communist Party of India (Marxist)

PV Anvar - Independant

Mohan George - BJP

Margin - 11,077

Ludhiana West (Punjab)

Sanjeev Arora -AAP (WINNER)

Bharat Bhushan Ashu - Congress

Jiwan Gupta - BJP

Margin - 10,637

Kaliganj (West Bengal)

Alifa Ahmed - Trinamool Congress (WINNER)

Kabil Uddin Shaikh - Congress

Ashish Ghosh - BJP

Margin - 50,049