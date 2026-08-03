Samajwadi Party MLAs protested outside the UP Assembly, raising slogans over alleged Ayodhya donation embezzlement, the NEET paper leak, and power shortages. SP leader Shivpal Yadav condemned the short 3-day session, accusing the BJP of avoiding issues.

SP Protests Over 'Donation Theft', Short Session Duration

Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators on Monday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as the Monsoon Session commenced, raising slogans over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, the NEET paper leak, power supply issues, and fertiliser shortages.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav criticised the duration of the Assembly session, alleging that the government was avoiding discussions on important public issues. "Look, by calling a three-day session, this government is doing a condemnable thing. There are many problems in the state, and the government is running away from these multiple problems--the issue of donation theft, the issues of the youth. In such a short period of time, running away from problems in a democracy... solutions to problems cannot be found in such a short duration. Therefore, we condemn this government for calling such a brief session," Yadav told reporters.

During the protest, SP legislators raised slogans of "Chanda chor gaddi chhodh, chhota chor bada chor gaddi chhodh" while accusing the BJP government of failing to address key public issues. Speaking to ANI, an SP MLA said the protest was being held against multiple issues affecting the state. "Today, we are protesting against the embezzlement of donations made by people to the temple of Lord Shri Ram by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and we are protesting over various issues in the country such as the NEET paper leak, electricity problems, and fertiliser shortages," the MLA said.

Government Dismisses Opposition's Criticism

Responding to the Opposition's criticism, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the Opposition was attempting to create issues despite having no substantive agenda. "The Opposition has no issue; they are trying to create an issue. Development in the state is better than what people expected. The Yogi government is capable of responding to every matter in every way," Khanna told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also targeted the Opposition, saying it lacked both issues and an agenda. "The Opposition has no issue. They have no agenda. They are just killing time. Ask them what the condition of the state was during their tenure," Pathak told reporters.

Supplementary Budget to be Tabled

Earlier, as the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was set to commence, Speaker Satish Mahana on Monday said the state government will present a supplementary budget to provide additional allocations for welfare schemes and expenditure heads that have emerged after the passage of the annual budget.

Speaking to ANI, he said that various government schemes proposed after the budget and other expenditures that require extra funds "come under the supplementary budget." "The session is beginning, and a supplementary budget will be presented. There are many government schemes that have been proposed after the budget, and there are many such heads of expenditure that require a significant number of extra funds, which is why they come under the supplementary budget," Mahana said.

Calling it a routine constitutional exercise, the Assembly Speaker said governments have traditionally brought supplementary budgets whenever there is a need for additional expenditure. "This is a normal procedure. Ever since a democratic system has been in place, the introduction of a supplementary budget has always been a routine matter. A budget is presented, and what budget the government brings is within the government's jurisdiction," Mahana said.

He further said the supplementary budget would be tabled on Tuesday and taken up for discussion before being passed. "The budget will be presented tomorrow, and after discussions on it, it will be passed on the third day. Therefore, I am confident that through this budget, an effort will be made to fulfill the public welfare schemes that the government brings forward," he added. (ANI)