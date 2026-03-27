One passenger was killed and several others were injured after a bus lost control and overturned in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Friday morning. The incident took place near Khupi village on Bhowali road, according to SDRF officials.

A bus lost control and overturned near Khupi village area near Bhowali in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Friday morning, killing one passenger and injuring several others, officials said.

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SDRF Confirms Details

SDRF Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni said that a bus overturned near Khupi on Bhowali road in the morning, leaving one person dead and several injured. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Speaking to ANI, the SDRF Sub-Inspector said, "Around 7:30 am today, we received information that a bus had overturned on Bhowali road near Khupi. The police evacuated the injured passengers and shifted them to the nearby hospital. One person lost his life in the incident. The body has been sent for postmortem."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)