An elderly man carrying a child was brutally attacked by a bull outside his house in Raipur, in a terrifying incident caught on CCTV.

An elderly man carrying a child was brutally attacked by a bull outside his house in Raipur, in a terrifying incident caught on CCTV. The footage captures the animal charging at the man, knocking him to the ground while the frightened child bursts into tears.

Even after the man fell, the bull continued its assault, repeatedly attacking him with its horns. The child narrowly escaped being trampled as the enraged animal came dangerously close to crushing them. In an attempt to protect himself and the child, the elderly man struggled towards an iron pillar and clung to it for support as the bull attempted to attack him again.

Moments later, two women rushed out of the house, quickly rescued the child, carried them to safety and then helped the elderly man get back inside.

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The CCTV footage has since gone viral on social media, triggering panic and sparking concerns over cattle roaming freely on the streets of Raipur and the risks they pose to residents.

Local councillor Ashu Chandrawanshi said the bull had previously been bitten by dogs and had reportedly become aggressive following the incident.

The municipal corporation launched an operation to capture the bull and prevent further danger to people in the area.