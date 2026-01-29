The government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. PM Modi will reply on February 4. The Union Budget discussion will be held on February 5, 9, 10, and 11.

Lok Sabha Business Schedule

The Government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session. The discussion will be held on February 2, 3, and 4. The decision was made at a meeting of the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on February 4.

Sources said the Lok Sabha will hold a general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 5, 9, 10, and 11. A total of 18 hours has been allotted for the discussion. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11.

At an all-party meeting held on Tuesday, opposition parties urged discussions on a range of issues, including the restoration of MGNREGA, the ongoing SIR of poll rolls, and the UGC controversy.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday afternoon and will again meet on February 1 at 11:00 am.

Economic Survey Tabled Ahead of Union Budget

Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament today for the 2025-26 financial year, setting the stage for the Union Budget, which will be presented on Sunday, February 1. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.

The tabling of the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget follows the long-standing tradition of outlining the state of the economy before detailing future fiscal plans. The Economic Survey of India is regarded as the nation's official annual "report card" on the economy. It provides a comprehensive, data-backed review of the economy's performance over the previous year and offers a broad roadmap for future policy direction.

As the government's flagship annual report, it reviews key economic developments over the past 12 months.

PM Modi Highlights 'Reform Express' Ahead of Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media outside Parliament ahead of the Budget Session 2026 highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, describing the start of this quarter as "very positive" and calling a self-confident India "a ray of hope for the world today."

The PM said that the country has boarded the "Reform Express" and has emerged from long-pending problems while working towards long-term solutions. He said it is time to find solutions, not create hurdles, ahead of the Budget Session.

Praise for India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Further, he praised the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as "Free Trade for Ambitious India, for Aspirational Youth, and for Aatmanirbhar India." He expressed confidence that Indian manufacturers would utilise the agreement to strengthen their capabilities, calling the FTA a major step toward building a confident, competitive, and productive India.

Session to Conclude on April 2

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)