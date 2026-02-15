In Sambalpur, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed PM Modi's preference for skills over degrees, citing the budget's focus on youth power. He inaugurated CII's first skill centre in Odisha, promising global opportunities for local youth.

Emphasis on Skill Development and Youth Empowerment

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords greater importance to skills than formal degrees, citing the Union Budget 2026-27 to highlight the government's focus on youth power, manufacturing, the new-age economy and MSMEs.

Speaking to the media in Sambalpur, Pradhan said, "The Prime Minister says that skills are more important than degrees in the life of youth... The budget has emphasised youth power, manufacturing, new age economy and MSME."

Referring to industry participation in skill development, Pradhan noted that the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), one of India's largest business organisations, has opened the state's first skill development centre in Sambalpur. "India's largest business organisation, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), opened the state's first skill development centre in Sambalpur. CII will build many centres here. Due to all this, the skills of the youth of Sambalpur will get recognition," he said.

He added that the establishment of such centres would help attract large-scale companies to the region, generating better employment opportunities for the youth. Thanking the Prime Minister for what he termed progressive policies, along with CII and other stakeholders, Pradhan said, "The youth of Sambalpur will go to Japan, Denmark, and Delhi. Such a big plan was made today."

Hirakud International Half Marathon

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj flagged off the Hirakud International Half Marathon in Sambalpur on Sunday. The event was organised by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) under the Fit India campaign in collaboration with the Sambalpur District Administration.

Around 15,000 elite and amateur runners from across the country, along with participants from several other nations, took part in the marathon.

The marathon featured multiple race categories to encourage broad participation, including the flagship 21 km half-marathon, a 10 km competitive run, a 5 km run, and a 1.5 km fun run designed especially for families and children. The diverse race formats aimed to attract a wide demographic, from professional international athletes to local fitness enthusiasts.

The marathon was held at the iconic Hirakud Dam, known as the largest earthen dam in Asia, offering a scenic and historic backdrop to the sporting event.