Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the Union Budget as a roadmap for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He highlighted India's economic growth, infrastructure expansion, and the government's focus on future technologies and inclusive development.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday praised the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as a clear roadmap for building a 'Viksit Bharat', according to a press release. The Union Minister made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The budget reflects the aspirations of the people and takes decisive steps towards realising the national resolve of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) at the grassroots level. This budget presents a roadmap for the country's economic strength, infrastructure expansion and future technologies in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Scindia said.

Economic Highlights and Growth

Union Minister Scindia also noted that under the leadership of PM Modi, India became the fourth-largest economy in the world and is targeting the third position by 2027. He added that India remained the fastest-growing economy in the world for the past four years. Highlighting the key points of the Indian economy and budget, he said, "India's GDP has increased from USD 2 trillion to USD 4.3 trillion over the last ten years. Inflation declined to just 1.7 per cent between April and December, which is among the lowest globally. The fiscal deficit has been contained at 4.4 per cent, with a target to further reduce it to 4.3 per cent in the coming year. Infrastructure investment has risen sharply from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 12 lakh crore."

Key Sectoral Allocations

The budget includes special attention to Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductor (10 new fabs) and 'Orange Economy' (Animation, Visual effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector), Scindia said, adding that the budget allocation for North Eastern states increased by 50 per cent to Rs 6,800 crore, while Rs 72,000 crore is earmarked for the telecom sector.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in Action

Additionally, the Union Minister further praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, saying, this budget of the BJP government was a budget that would bring the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' at the grassroot level and it addresses the needs and opportunities of every family, community and section of society. The government has made major announcements in the budget for basic issues such as textiles, infrastructure, agriculture, services and education, along with taking into account future requirements by extending support to content creators, tourism and artificial intelligence. These announcements show that this is a budget to fulfil the duty of implementing the resolve of a developed and self-reliant India under the leadership of PM Modi, he added. (ANI)