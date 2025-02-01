Budget 2025: India's tourism sector set for MAJOR growth with focus on 50 key destinations

In a major push for the tourism sector, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed plans to extend Mudra loans to homestays, making travel experiences more accessible and boosting local economies.

Budget 2025: India's tourism sector set for MAJOR growth with focus on 50 key destinations AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday outlined ambitious plans to elevate India's tourism sector, with a focus on developing the country's top 50 tourist destinations. The union government will develop 50 tourist destination sites in the country in partnership with states through a challenge mode, the minister said in her Budget speech.

Land for building key infrastructure will have to be provided by states, Sitharaman announced while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha.

In a major push for the tourism sector, she also revealed plans to extend Mudra loans to homestays, making travel experiences more accessible and boosting local economies.

Sitharaman emphasised that India's diverse heritage and cultural landmarks hold immense potential for economic growth.

Hotels in those destinations will be included in the infrastructure HML( harmonised master list).

The government continuing with its emphasis on places of spiritual and religious significance in the July interim Budget, said there will be a special focus on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha.

Additionally, medical tourism and healing in India will be promoted in partnership with the private sector along with capacity building and easier visa norms.

The finance minister, during her Union Budget 2025 speech, also announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.

This limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers, counting Rs 75,000 of standard deduction. She also stated that the new income tax regime will be simpler, with a special focus on benefiting the middle class.

But there is a catch: the exemption can be earned only if a taxpayer takes relief under various sections of the Income Tax Act, like the Rs 1.5 lakh exemption under section 80CCC and the exemption of Rs 1.5 lakh for paying interest on home loans.

Sitharaman says, "To taxpayers, up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains) tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states anr

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what? shk

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what?

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Nirmala Sitharaman anr

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Sitharaman

Budget 2025: FM announces full custom duty exemption for 36-life saving drugs; full list of medicines here snt

Budget 2025: FM announces full custom duty exemption for 36-life saving drugs; full list of medicines here

'Middle class always in PM Modi's heart': HM Amit Shah lauds IT exemption up to Rs 12 lakh in Budget 2025 vkp

'Middle class always in PM Modi's heart': HM Amit Shah lauds IT exemption up to Rs 12 lakh in Budget 2025

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states anr

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states

Banking rules change from 1 February: 5 key updates you should be aware of AJR

Banking rules change from 1 February: 5 key updates you should be aware of

Suryakumar Yadav Diet secrets OUT-Cricketer loves to eat chicken daily RBA

Suryakumar Yadav Diet secrets OUT-Cricketer loves to eat chicken daily

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what? shk

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what?

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Nirmala Sitharaman anr

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Sitharaman

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon