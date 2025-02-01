Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha that the government's target is to add 4 crore new passengers through the Udan scheme. She said that small airports will be built in hilly areas.

Union Budget: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced to start of air flight service from 120 new places. This scheme will connect small cities with each other. Three new green field airports will open in Bihar.

Amid the opposition's uproar, the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget. This budget is also completely focused on connectivity. During this budget, the Udan scheme was expanded. Air services will start from 120 new places in the next 10 years, connecting many small cities.

The Modi government started the Udan scheme in the year 2016. He had said that he wanted to see people wearing slippers boarding the flight. On 27 April 2017, he flagged off the first local flight between Delhi and Shimla. After this, many small cities of the country have been connected with air connectivity under this scheme. People are getting good benefits from this. During this budget, the Finance Minister said that 50 tourist destinations will be developed and 100 new cities will be connected with the Udan scheme.

