Budget 2025: FM announces full custom duty exemption for 36-life saving drugs; full list of medicines here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation on Saturday, announced significant relief measures for patients battling cancer, rare diseases, and other chronic ailments.

Budget 2025: FM announces full custom duty exemption for 36-life saving drugs; full list of medicines here snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Updated: Feb 1, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation on Saturday, announced significant relief measures for patients battling cancer, rare diseases, and other chronic ailments. She proposed to fully exempt customs duty on 36 life-saving drugs, expanding the government’s efforts to make critical treatments more affordable for patients.

"To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, rare diseases, and other severe chronic diseases, I propose to add 36 life-saving drugs and medicines to the list of those fully exempted from Basic Customs Duty (BCD)," Sitharaman said during her Budget 2025 address.

The list includes crucial medications such as Onasemnogene abeparvovec, Daratumumab, Atezolizumab, Risdiplam, and Velaglucerase Alpha, among others. These drugs cater to conditions ranging from cancer to rare genetic disorders and severe chronic illnesses.

Also read: Budget 2025 highlights: FM Sitharaman gives relief to middle class in reformist Budget; list of announcements

Additional Measures

In addition to the full exemption, Sitharaman proposed to include six more life-saving medicines under a concessional customs duty rate of 5%. Furthermore, bulk drugs used in the manufacturing of these medicines will also benefit from these exemptions and concessions, ensuring a reduction in production costs for pharmaceutical companies.

Addressing the importance of patient assistance programmes, the finance minister announced the inclusion of 37 new medicines and 13 patient assistance initiatives under schemes that already allow full exemption from customs duty for medicines supplied free of cost to patients.

Full List of Exempted Medicines

The 36 life-saving drugs exempted from Basic Customs Duty include:

  1. Onasemnogene abeparvovec
  2. Asciminib
  3. Mepolizumab
  4. Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan
  5. Daratumumab
  6. Daratumumab (subcutaneous)
  7. Teclistamab
  8. Amivantamab
  9. Alectinib
  10. Risdiplam
  11. Obinutuzumab
  12. Polatuzumab vedotin
  13. Entrectinib
  14. Atezolizumab
  15. Spesolimab
  16. Velaglucerase Alpha
  17. Agalsidase Alfa
  18. Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol
  19. Idursulphatase
  20. Alglucosidase Alfa
  21. Laronidase
  22. Olipudase Alfa
  23. Tepotinib
  24. Avelumab
  25. Emicizumab
  26. Belumosudil
  27. Miglustat
  28. Velmanase Alfa
  29. Alirocumab
  30. Evolocumab
  31. Cystamine Bitartrate
  32. CI-Inhibitor injection
  33. Inclisiran
  34. Agalsidase Beta
  35. Imiglucerase
  36. Eptacog Alfa (activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa)
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states anr

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what? shk

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what?

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Nirmala Sitharaman anr

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Sitharaman

'Middle class always in PM Modi's heart': HM Amit Shah lauds IT exemption up to Rs 12 lakh in Budget 2025 vkp

'Middle class always in PM Modi's heart': HM Amit Shah lauds IT exemption up to Rs 12 lakh in Budget 2025

Budget 2025: India's tourism sector set for MAJOR growth with focus on 50 key destinations AJR

Budget 2025: India's tourism sector set for MAJOR growth with focus on 50 key destinations

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states anr

Union Budget 2025: Opposition slams NDA for Bihar-centric budget, says govt ignored other states

Banking rules change from 1 February: 5 key updates you should be aware of AJR

Banking rules change from 1 February: 5 key updates you should be aware of

Suryakumar Yadav Diet secrets OUT-Cricketer loves to eat chicken daily RBA

Suryakumar Yadav Diet secrets OUT-Cricketer loves to eat chicken daily

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what? shk

Union Budget 2025: With Makhana Board, IIT Patna expansion, Bihar takes centre stage; which state got what?

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Nirmala Sitharaman anr

'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Sitharaman

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon