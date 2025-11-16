A tragic road accident in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed at least four lives and left several injured. The collision involved a vehicle and a dumper truck. CM Omar Abdullah has expressed grief and ordered a probe into the incident.

Atleast four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The collision was between a vehicle and a dumper truck.

CM Expresses Grief, Orders Probe

Today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed shock and sadness over the accident.

The Chief Minister has instructed district officials to assist the affected families, provide prompt medical treatment to the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

In a post on X, the official handle of the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister shared, "Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost."

Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost. He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) November 15, 2025

"He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be thoroughly investigated," the post read.

JKNC Leaders Express Shock

The Jammu Kashmir National Conference said that Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic Budgam road accident.

"Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP & Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared to have been lost," in a post on X, the official account of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference wrote.

Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP & Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared to have been lost. The honourable Chief Minister has directed the district administration to… — JKNC (@JKNC_) November 15, 2025

"The honourable Chief Minister has directed the district administration to extend every possible assistance to the affected families and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. He also emphasised that the cause of the accident will be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragedy," the post read.

(ANI)