The BSF unveiled 'Sisir Vatika' in Tripura, a memorial honouring fallen personnel, dedicated to Late Sisir Kumar Chakraborty. Separately, Assam Rifles is successfully training underprivileged youth in Tripura for careers in the armed forces.

BSF Honours Fallen Heroes with 'Sisir Vatika' Memorial

The Border Security Force (BSF) inaugurated "Sisir Vatika" at its Frontier Headquarters in Salbagan, Tripura, as a tribute to fallen personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Inspector General Aloke Kumar Chakraborty dedicated the memorial green space on April 30 in memory of Late Shri Sisir Kumar Chakraborty (1945-1999), who laid down his life in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, while serving the nation. The initiative, described as a "tribute in green," marks the 60th year of the BSF's service to the nation and symbolises remembrance, inspiration, gratitude and deep respect for all Seema Praharis who sacrificed their lives safeguarding India's sovereignty.

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The dedication ceremony was attended by Biplabi Chakraborty, the wife of Late Sisir Kumar Chakraborty, along with BSF personnel and ex-servicemen from across the state of Tripura.

Officials said the memorial stands as a lasting symbol of courage, commitment and gratitude towards personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice on the altar of duty to protect the pride and sovereignty of India.

Assam Rifles Empowers Tripura's Youth for Armed Forces

Meanwhile, on April 26, in a remarkable example of commitment to nation-building, the Assam Rifles played a pivotal role in educating, training, and motivating underprivileged youth from Tripura, especially from Kumarghat and nearby regions, to pursue careers in the armed forces.

Through sustained grassroots efforts, Assam Rifles has been identifying students from economically weaker sections and equipping them with the skills, discipline, and confidence needed to join elite defence services such as the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Assam Rifles itself.

The initiative focuses not only on physical training but also on academic guidance, personality development, and mental preparedness, ensuring holistic development of the candidates. The impact of the initiative is already visible, with several candidates from these regions successfully securing positions in different wings of the armed forces. Their stories reflect determination, resilience, and the effectiveness of the training provided. (ANI)