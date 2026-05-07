BSF DG Praveen Kumar and a CID team arrived at the crime spot in Madhyamgram after Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandranath, was shot dead. Adhikari called it a 'pre-planned murder,' and the victim's family has demanded strict punishment.

Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Praveen Kumar arrived at the crime spot in Madhyamgram in West Bengal on Thursday following the shooting of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath. A team of CID West Bengal also investigated the spot of the incident. Speaking to ANI, a member of CID West Bengal said, "We came here to carry out an investigation. We cannot say anything as of now..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Family and Political Leaders React

On Thursday, Dev Kumar, the younger brother of Chandranath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, demanded strict punishment for those responsible for the killing, following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath.

Speaking to reporters, Dev Kumar said the family had last spoken to Chandranath on Wednesday afternoon and added that he had no enmity with anyone."Whoever has hatched this conspiracy should be given the harshest punishments. We had spoken to him around 2 PM yesterday... Yesterday he was sitting with us and spoke to us. After 2 PM, he left for Kolkata. He had no enmity with anyone," he said.

Following the incident, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described the incident as a "cold-blooded and pre-planned murder" and appealed to BJP workers to maintain peace while assuring that the culprits would be brought to justice. "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and the murder was fully planned," Adhikari said.

An eyewitness to the incident told ANI that the assailant arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at point-blank range before fleeing the scene. "The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned," the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress condemned the killing and demanded a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Investigation Progresses

Suvendu Adhikari's PA was shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram. West Bengal Police have seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the murder of Chandra.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram. The forensic team arrived at the spot of the incident and investigated the vehicle in which the victim was shot dead. (ANI)