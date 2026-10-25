BRS leaders criticize the Revanth Reddy administration for governance failures, power cuts, and water shortages, alleging the CM ignores the agrarian crisis to focus on political attacks against former CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

BRS Criticizes Telangana Administration

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing his administration of severe governance failure, lack of vision, and leaving farmers in the lurch amidst mounting power outages and acute water scarcity across the state.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, former Corporation Chairman and BRS leader Manne Krishank criticised the Congress-led government for asking farmers to halt agricultural activities due to resource shortages, while alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is resorting to political attacks against former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to divert public attention from administrative lapses.

Leadership and Governance Claims

Speaking to ANI, Krishank pointed out that despite early warnings from agricultural scientists regarding water availability, the Congress administration failed to formulate a proactive action plan or secure required electricity purchases to support the farming sector.

Contrasting the current situation with the former BRS tenure, Krishank highlighted how agriculture thrived under KCR's leadership even during national crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When there is an acute water shortage in Telangana, where farmers are ordered by the Congress ministers that they should not opt for agriculture because they cannot provide water, and at the same time, there are massive power cuts here in Telangana state, Chief Minister holds a press conference just to abuse former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. This shows that the CM does not have any kind of vision," said Krishank.

"Even during the COVID pandemic and lockdown in the state, agriculture never stopped... From Telangana, many states received the procurement and the grain because KCR constantly monitored agriculture and that is how we dealt during the corona pandemic. Here, the CM failed; right from April, the scientists said that there would be problems, and the CM did not have an action plan... The Congress government here failed to even do a purchase of electricity. It has absolutely been a useless government because Revanth Reddy does not have a plan of action," he added.

Government Response and Looming Protests

Krishank's remarks came after CM Reddy warned of a prolonged drought-like situation due to El Nino and stressed the need to make people stakeholders in tackling the crisis. Addressing the media during the meeting on El Niño and graduates MLC elections, Reddy pointed out that severe weather patterns are triggering international water crises, citing stringent conservation measures implemented abroad and in neighbouring states. To spearhead preventive strategies and streamline mitigation measures, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a dedicated administrative framework to counter misinformation regarding the crisis.

Meanwhile, BRS legislators from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts said that they, along with the people of Hyderabad, would stage a protest at the residence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy if the State government failed to lift water from the Kannepalli pump house and take immediate steps to avert the looming drinking water crisis in the city. (ANI)