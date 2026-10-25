Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has accused the Congress and the INDIA alliance of fostering anti-national activities and foreign-funded conspiracies following the discovery of controversial graffiti at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

Telangana BJP President Targets Opposition Over Jamia Graffiti

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday slammed the Congress and the INDIA alliance over controversial graffiti reported at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Speaking with ANI, Rao accused opposition parties of supporting anti-national elements, alleging that the recent campus protests are part of a larger foreign-funded conspiracy to destabilise India. Rao alleged that radical networks within student groups are being actively supported by opposition political factions. He claimed that slogans surfaced on university walls expressing support for Sharjeel Imam—who remains incarcerated on sedition and anti-national activity charges related to the 2019-2020 CAA-NRC protests.

Allegations of Anti-National Activities and Anarchy

Condemning the opposition's silence on the matter, Rao asserted, "Writing on the walls of Jamia Millia University in Delhi, all these things are now being exposed because there are people who are part of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and anti-national gangs who are among the students, and they are in support of Sharjeel Imam, who has actually been involved in several anti-national activities."

"And this slogan shows that the Congress and the INDIA alliance, which are silent on this issue, show how they are inciting students and everyone in the country to go against the interests of the nation and indulge in anti-national activities, and the nation sees them... It is very clear that their agitation, their entire design to create anarchy, is definitely sponsored by a foreign country to destabilise India," he added.

Campus Tensions and Political Response

The statement comes amid heightened tensions and security concerns at Jamia Millia Islamia, where university authorities recently shifted classes to an online format citing student safety amidst ongoing campus demonstrations.

Congress MP Imran Masood Denies Sloganeering Allegations

Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday said that no slogans calling for a “free Kashmir” were raised at student protests on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus. Masood visited Jamia Millia Islamia to meet protesting students. He was subsequently detained by the Delhi Police. "No slogans calling for a “free Kashmir” were raised there, not a single one. I stood up in front of everyone and strongly condemned such slogans, stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India," Masood told ANI. However, he said that those putting up posters at the campus related to Jammu and Kashmir "were trying to undermine the movement and had nothing to do with the student protests".

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