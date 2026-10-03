BRS's Manne Krishank challenged the Telangana government, demanding a Central probe by the ED into the financial trajectory and corporate connections of CM Revanth Reddy’s family, citing concrete evidence and alleged black money conversion.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) former Corporation Chairman Manne Krishank on Saturday challenged the Telangana administration, demanding a Central probe into the financial trajectory and corporate connections surrounding Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s family.

Krishank asserted that the allegations were backed by concrete evidence, adding that details will be placed before the public and the investigating agencies. The former Corporation Chairman also alleged that the financial potential of Sahrudaya Healthcare had increased substantially and questioned the business interests and shareholding patterns involving companies associated with the Chief Minister’s family.

Demand for ED Investigation

“These are not questions being raised in the air. We are placing documents, company records and financial details before the public and the investigating agencies,” Krishank said. According to a press release, BRS former Corporation Chairman Manne Krishank has demanded a comprehensive investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged business interests, assets and financial transactions of the Telangana Chief Minister and his family members.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Krishank alleged that the Chief Minister was using his office to promote business interests connected to his family while avoiding questions over their rapidly expanding assets and business activities and also questioned the Chief Minister’s repeated participation in the inauguration of private healthcare establishments, while alleging that government hospitals and public healthcare infrastructure were being neglected.

Allegations of Corporate Links and Black Money

He alleged links between Maxbien Pharma, Medicover Hospitals and individuals connected to the Chief Minister’s family, and demanded that the ownership structures, shareholdings, investments and financial transactions of these companies be independently investigated, the release said. Krishank made a serious allegation that ₹13,000 crore of alleged black money was converted into legitimate funds through Medicover-related transactions and demanded a detailed ED investigation into the claim.

He said investigating agencies should examine the source of funds, beneficial ownership, shareholding patterns, related-party transactions and movement of money across the companies concerned.

Questions Over Automotive Dealerships

Krishank also raised questions over Geetha Automotive, alleging that five Hyundai showrooms were established in Hyderabad after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with senior Hyundai representatives in South Korea, the release stated. According to a press release, he questioned the ownership and investment structure of the company and alleged that Dumpa Sirisha, whom he described as an investor, had interests across multiple companies.

“Who are the real investors? Who are the beneficial owners? What is the source of the investment? These questions can be answered only through an independent financial investigation,” Krishank said.

“Private businesses are expanding while public institutions are ignored”

Krishank alleged that the Chief Minister was promoting private businesses associated with members of his family while failing to provide adequate attention to government hospitals and schools. “Government hospitals and schools are not being built at the required pace, but private hospitals and educational institutions associated with the Chief Minister’s family are expanding,” he alleged. He further alleged that the Chief Minister was actively promoting companies and businesses linked to his family members.

“Let Revanth Reddy’s family come for an open debate”

Krishank challenged the Chief Minister’s family members to come forward for a public discussion on the allegations. “If the members of Revanth Reddy’s family come for a discussion and prove that my allegations are wrong, I will withdraw them, apologise and never speak about the Chief Minister’s family again,” he said. Krishank further alleged that the Revanth Reddy family had accumulated assets and business interests worth more than ₹50,000 crore in the last two years, and demanded that complete details of their assets, investments, companies and business transactions be made public.

“Is the Revanth Reddy family ready for an investigation?”

Krishank posed a direct question to the Chief Minister: “Is Revanth Reddy and his family ready to face an independent investigation into their businesses, assets, investments and financial transactions?”

The release further noted that he said the BRS would submit details and documents relating to the alleged business interests of the Chief Minister’s family to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and leaders of all political parties in Telangana. Krishank demanded that the Central Government and the Enforcement Directorate conduct a comprehensive and independent investigation into the alleged business dealings, assets, investments, shareholding patterns and financial transactions involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his family members.

“The law must be the same for everyone. If the BJP-led Central Government is serious about tackling corruption and black money, it must order an impartial ED investigation into these allegations,” Krishank said. He also said that he had already been arrested twice and that his residence had previously been subjected to police action. “I have already been sent to jail twice. My house doors have been broken open. What more can they do? I will continue to question those in power and demand accountability,” Krishank said. (ANI)