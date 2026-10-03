TNCC President Manickam Tagore announced that actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has officially joined the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu. He described it as a historic move to strengthen the alliance's fight against the BJP's 'misrule'.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Manickam Tagore on Saturday said the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has joined the INDIA bloc, describing the development as a “historic day”. An INDIA bloc meeting was held under the leadership of Tagore at the TNCC office, with the participating parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The parties who took part in the meeting were Congress, TVK, CPM, CPI, VCK, MDMK and IUML.

Speaking to the reporters, Tagore said, "...Vijay-led TVK has joined the INDIA alliance. It's a very historic day for the INDIA alliance. The INDIA alliance, particularly in Tamil Nadu, is to be strengthened by the entry of TVK. This shows that the fight against the RSS-BJP, particularly Modi and Amit Shah's misrule, is going to be interesting in Tamil Nadu also."

INDIA Bloc to Protest Against CEC

Further, Tagore said that the INDIA bloc parties in Tamil Nadu have decided to hold district-level demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with a joint protest planned in Chennai on October 15. "We have decided to have the district-level demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. We demand his resignation... In all the district headquarters, the INDIA alliance parties will have demonstrations. We will release the list of those leaders who will be participating. On 15th October, we will have the Chennai district-level demonstration where all 7 parties of the INDIA alliance will be part of it,” he added.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said the INDIA alliance appreciated the participation of TVK and its leader C Joseph Vijay, while announcing state-wide rallies on October 13, 14 and 15. "...This meeting has welcomed the decision of the TVK and appreciated the participation of CM C. Joseph Vijay. And we have decided to conduct rallies, condemning the decision of the Chief Election Commissioner, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, to condemn the Chief Election Commissioner. He should be expelled from that post. This is the demand. On the 13th, 14th, and 15th, throughout the state, those meetings (rallies), condemnation rallies, will take place. In Chennai, that will take place on October 15th,” he said. (ANI)