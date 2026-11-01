BRS leader Dasoju Shravan alleges growing public dissatisfaction with the Revanth Reddy government, citing unfulfilled promises, corruption, and dictatorial governance while claiming leaders are returning to the KCR-led BRS party.

BRS Alleges Rising Public Discontent in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Shravan has alleged that public dissatisfaction with the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is growing in Telangana, claiming that the ruling party has failed to fulfil its electoral promises. He said that political leaders from different parties were once again looking towards the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its president, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), for political support and leadership.

Shravan alleged that people had become dissatisfied with the Congress government within just three years of its tenure, accusing it of ignoring its electoral commitments, particularly the six guarantees and various declarations made before the elections. "The winds are turning towards the BRS party again. People are vexed just after three years of this regime. People feel betrayed that Mr. Revanth Reddy and his government has completely ignored to fulfil all the 420 promises and particularly various declarations and in particularly the six guarantees," he said.

Allegations of Corruption and Dictatorial Rule

He further accused the Revanth Reddy government of corruption, land grabbing and pursuing what he described as 'bulldozer Raj'. He also criticised the government's functioning, alleging that people in Telangana were experiencing unconstitutional and dictatorial governance. "People are vexed with the kind of corruption, land grabbing and then bulldozer Raj that Mr Revanth Reddy is conducting. People are vexed in Telangana about the unconstitutional and dictatorial rule that Mr Revanth Reddy and his government are providing to the people," Shravan stated.

Political Realignment in Adilabad

The BRS MLC further claimed that political leaders from different parties were looking towards KCR and the BRS as an alternative. Referring to a political development in Adilabad, he said that Deshpande, a senior leader and former president of the Adilabad District Youth Congress, was joining the BRS. The leader was being welcomed into the party by BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao. "Therefore, leaders from various political parties are again looking up to KCR ji and the BRS party. Today, one such thing is happening where in Adilabad, one of the very, very senior leaders and the Youth Congress former president of Adilabad district, Mr Deshpande, is joining, welcomed by our leader, working president K. T. Ramarao ji," he said.

Shravan added that the joining programme in Adilabad was expected to witness the participation of thousands of farmers, young people and students from across the district. Claiming that the development reflected a broader political trend, he said that several Congress and BJP leaders were also showing interest in joining the BRS and extending their support to KCR. "Like Mr Deshpande, there are several Congress leaders and BJP leaders who are looking at the BRS party to join back and extend solidarity and support to Mr KCR ji and the BRS party," he added.