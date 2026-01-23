BRS MLA K P Vivekanand Goud slammed the Congress government for targeting opposition leaders KTR and Harish Rao with SIT notices. He claimed this is a tactic to distract from unfulfilled promises and harass BRS workers over the phone-tapping case.

'Govt Targeting Opposition to Hide Failures'

BRS MLA K P Vivekanand Goud on Friday responded to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing notices to BRS working president KT Rama Rao following the questioning of former minister T. Harish Rao saying that the government is targeting the opposition party workers instead of fullfiling the promises made by them at the time of elections.

"The Congress government for the past two years, instead of fulfilling the promises it made at the time of elections, has kept on targeting the opposition parties, especially the BRS party, our party's working president, KTR and Harish Rao," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We have developed the state within 10 years. They are entering their third year now, so they don't have anything to say about the development activities taken up by the Congress government. They keep on targeting our previous government's works, especially, till now, they have constituted enquiries on the Kaleshwaram Project, electricity issues, and the Dharini Portal. Take any scheme," he added.

Phone-Tapping Case a 'Harassment' Tactic

Speaking on the phone-tapping case, Goud said that the government has been forcing party workers to participate in the investigation, which has been going on for years. "In the phone-tapping case, this inquiry has been ongoing for years. They don't have any evidence. They keep harassing us with these notices, calling us to the police stations and asking us to participate in the investigation," he said.

"Now, as the state is going to the Municipal election phase in the next 15-20 days, they want to divert the people's attention from the main issues," he added.

Background of the Investigation

The Telangana government had constituted a 10-member SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar nearly 21 months after the case was registered. The probe concerns allegations that phones were illegally intercepted by the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB).

Earlier, former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that telephones belonging to media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians were monitored during the BRS government tenure. He alleged it was done to keep tabs on then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals. In the phone-tapping case, the officers in Telangana allegedly intercepted the communications of several political leaders, businessmen and Tollywood celebrities during the 2023 assembly elections. (ANI)