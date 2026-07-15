BRS Working President KT Rama Rao met Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Delhi, urging the Centre to reopen the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in Adilabad and alleging the previous NDA government was unresponsive to revival efforts.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday said the party has urged the Centre to reopen the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in Adilabad. He alleged that the NDA government did not respond to the Telangana government's efforts to revive the unit when the BRS was in power.

BRS Working President, along with senior party leaders, met Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi today. Speaking to the reporters, KTR said, "When we were in government in Telangana from 2014 until 2023, we revived a number of sick industries in the state of Telangana. One such sick unit was set up in Adilabad district, which was set up in the early 1980s. Unfortunately, the unit fell sick. At one point in time, there were almost 6,000 people getting employment directly and indirectly from this plant. But despite the best efforts of our government in the past, despite giving a very generous offer to revive this industry, the NDA government did not respond back then."

KTR Hopeful of Revival, Lists Centre's Conditions

KTR also expressed hope that the CCI plant could be revived after his meeting with HD Kumaraswamy, saying the Centre is willing to consider the proposal if the Telangana government extends support. "But today, after meeting HD Kumaraswamy, our hopes have revived. The minister has said categorically that if the state government is willing to come forward, extend the mining lease by 50 years unconditionally, and more importantly, also support by way of capital subsidy and power subsidy and maybe some exemptions that are typically given to an industry in rural areas, this plant can be revived... If that does not happen, we'll continue to exert pressure on the state government. We'll continue to mount pressure through people's agitations and democratic protests and make sure that the plant is open," he further said. (ANI)