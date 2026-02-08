BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank demanded a CBI investigation into the Nampally forensic lab fire. He alleged the incident was a deliberate act to destroy crucial evidence related to the 'vote-for-note' case involving CM Revanth Reddy.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank demanded a CBI probe into the Nampally Forensic lab fire, Raising questions about the recent incident, the BRS spokesperson stated that it is shocking that the Telangana state government's forensic lab, a facility guarded by the police, lacks basic safety measures. He alleged that the lab contains crucial evidence, including visuals and audio recordings from the "vote-for-note" case, in which CM Revanth Reddy was allegedly caught with a bag of Rs 50 lakh. The spokesperson claimed that this evidence, along with data related to the phone-tapping investigation, is within the facility.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BRS Alleges Conspiracy to Destroy Evidence

"It is really shocking that the forensic lab of the Telangana state government, which is guarded by the police, lacks safety measures... Telangana CM Revanth Reddy currently faces cases against him in which he was caught red-handed with a Rs 50 lakh bag for vote-for-note. The visuals and audio recordings from that case are at the forensic lab, and currently, the Congress government, which has been running a web series called phone tapping for two years, claims that all that evidence is also in the forensic lab. Today, the police department says the computers, hard disks, and evidence have been destroyed. The state government's investigation is questionable. How can there be a fair investigation when the cases involving none other than Chief Minister Revanth are burned down, destroyed, or damaged?... " said Krishank.

Demand for 'Fair and Transparent' Probe

"There has to be a fair and transparent probe for this... We, as BRS, demand that the Central Bureau of Investigation come and investigate the whole fire mishap at the forensic lab..." added Krishank. Earlier, a fire broke out at the forensic lab in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Saturday afternoon. Fire engines quickly arrived at the scene and brought the flames under control. No casualties were reported from the incident so far. (ANI)