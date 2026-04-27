As BRS marked 25 years, Working President KT Rama Rao hailed the party as a 'revolution'. Leaders celebrated the milestone, lauded KCR's governance from 2014-2023, and criticized the current Congress government in Telangana.

BRS a 'revolution', says KTR on 25th anniversary

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday described the party as a "revolution" as it marked 25 years since its formation, extending greetings to workers and supporters.

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In a post on X, KTR wrote, "The blood boils, a race hoisted flag... A reborn context completing its 25-year journey! The flag of self-political existence fluttering proudly.. A scene celebrating the silver jubilee culmination! A resplendent Long March that has crossed the milestone of 25 springs! BRS is not a political party ...it's a revolution! Heartfelt anniversary greetings to party workers, social media warriors, fans, and leaders."

నెత్తురు మండి ఒక జాతి ఎత్తిన జెండా… పాతికేళ్ల ప్రస్థానాన్ని పూర్తి చేసుకుంటున్న పునరంకిత సందర్భం! స్వీయ రాజకీయ అస్తిత్వ పతాకం రెపరెపలాడుతూ .. సిల్వర్ జూబ్లీ ముగింపు వేడుకును జరుపుకుంటున్న సన్నివేశం! 25 వసంతాల మైలురాయిని అధిగమించిన మహోజ్వల లాంగ్ మార్చ్! బీఆర్ఎస్ రాజకీయ… pic.twitter.com/1vrQbOtCqL — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 27, 2026

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy also extended greetings on the occasion and lauded party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana's first Chief Minister. "On the occasion of the formation day of the BRS party, I congratulate our party president, Telangana's first Chief Minister, KCR Garu. I also heartily congratulate all party leaders and the people of Telangana on this occasion. A decade of governance has shown this country what development means. Under KCR's leadership, in the 10 years between 2014 and 2023, Telangana has achieved many milestones... For the past two and a half years, under Congress rule, the people of Telangana are completely disappointed with the way governance has been conducted," Reddy said.

The party was founded as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on April 27, 2001. Later in 2022, it was renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The party has completed 25 years since its inception and entered its 26th year.

K Kavitha launches new party 'TRS'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha launched her new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), nearly seven months after parting ways with the BRS. Holding a launch event in Hyderabad, K Kavitha announced that her party will be called TRS. Interestingly, her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also launched Telangana Rashtra Samithi- 'TRS', before renaming the party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). (ANI)