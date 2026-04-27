Two people in Kozhikode were rushed to the hospital after being bitten by snakes, one of them by a venomous krait. This comes as a family in Kuttiady found five deadly kraits inside their house, creating a major scare. With snakebite deaths on the rise, the state health department has put all hospitals on high alert.

Two more people have been bitten by snakes in Kozhikode. The first incident involved Anjali, a 36-year-old woman from Perambra's Kannippoyil area. A venomous Common Krait, locally known as Shankhuvarayan, bit her. She is the daughter of Sivadasan. In a separate case, 22-year-old Mohammed Ansar from Poonoor was also bitten.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He found the snake on his bed early this morning and then realised he had been bitten. Both Anjali and Ansar have been admitted to the Medical College Hospital for treatment. These incidents come just days after two women in the state died from snakebites – 75-year-old Visalakshi from Idukki's Kanjar and 70-year-old Nabeesa from Kannur's Taliparamba.

In another scary incident in Kozhikode, a family in Kuttiady had a close shave after finding five deadly snakes in their house. The shocking discovery was made at Ramesh's home in Meethale Kappummal. The snakes, all highly venomous Common Kraits (known locally as Vellikkettan), were found in different rooms. The first snake was spotted on the very bed where the children were sleeping.

Luckily, the family moved the kids just in time, preventing a huge tragedy. When they searched the rest of the house, they found four more snakes hiding in other rooms. Officials say that as the summer heat worsens, snakes are increasingly entering homes in search of cooler spots. The Forest Department has warned people, especially those who sleep on the floor, to be extra careful at night.

Don't delay identifying snakebites; anti-venom must be given on time

Following the recent rise in snakebite deaths, the state's Director of Health has put all hospitals on high alert. In a meeting with District Medical Officers (DMOs), the director gave clear instructions. He said that all emergency room staff must consider the possibility of a snakebite in incoming cases, even if the symptoms aren't obvious. The key message was clear: identifying a bite quickly and giving anti-venom without any delay is crucial to saving lives.