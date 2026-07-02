BRS leader T Harish Rao was taken into preventive custody while alleging a Rs 2,000 crore tender scam. BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar called the BRS-Congress conflict 'drama' and 'Bigg Boss', proposing a public debate on corruption and governance.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that a Rs 2,000 crore tender scam had taken place and questioned why police were arresting BRS leaders, after he and other party leaders were taken into preventive custody while on their way to Gun Park for a proposed debate with Telangana ministers.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The police are being deployed to arrest us. We are asking: Why are we being questioned? Why are we being arrested by the police? A tender scam worth Rs 2,000 crore has taken place, and we will certainly expose it."

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Bandi Sanjay Likens Political Spat to 'Bigg Boss'

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised both the Congress and the BRS over the developments. In a post on X, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "Watching today's Congress & BRS drama is like watching Bigg Boss TV Reality Show. They fight in front of the cameras and protect each other when it matters. That's their real script."

He further said, "Enough of these political theatrics. I will personally request the BJP Telangana President Sri N. Ramchander Rao garu to set the stage for an open public debate with these parties. Let Congress and BRS answer the people on Gurukul tenders, Telangana's mounting debt, corruption and governance failures."

BJP Vows to Expose 'Corruption and Governance Failures'

The Union Minister added that the BJP would "expose both parties with facts" and present "the transformational contribution of the Central Government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji to Telangana's growth and development."

He further asserted, "Telangana is ready for a DOUBLE ELIMINATION of Congress and BRS, and ready to welcome a DOUBLE-ENGINE BJP government."

BRS Leaders Detained En Route to Debate

Earlier inthe day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including former Minister T Harish Rao, were taken into preventive custody by police from Telangana Bhavan on Thursday while they were on their way to Gun Park for a proposed debate with Telangana ministers.

Police shifted Harish Rao and other BRS leaders in a DCM vehicle to a police station. According to the BRS, the leaders were not informed about the police station they were being taken to. (ANI)