BRO's Project Chetak celebrated its 47th Raising Day in Bikaner. Since 1980, it has developed key infrastructure in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat, managing over 4,000 km of roads to enhance border connectivity and national security.

Project Chetak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 47th Raising Day in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Saturday, marking over four decades of service in strategically important areas of the western sector.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Role in Western Sector

Established in 1980, Project Chetak has played a crucial role in developing and maintaining infrastructure across Rajasthan, Punjab and northern parts of Gujarat, strengthening connectivity in border areas and contributing to national security as well as regional development.

Vast Network and Future Plans

With the motto 'Chetak ka Prayas, Desh ka Vikas', the project is among the largest in BRO in terms of geographical coverage. It currently manages over 4,000 kilometres of road network, along with 214 kilometres of ditch cum bund. The project continues to support defence forces by maintaining vital feeder roads leading to the International Border. Efforts are also underway to upgrade these roads to National Highway Double Lane specifications. (ANI)