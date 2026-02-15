Amid extreme weather, BRO's Project Sampark successfully reopened the strategic Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli road at Chattergala Pass after heavy snowfall, restoring the vital link for essential supplies and emergency services ahead of schedule.

In a swift and coordinated operation amid extreme weather conditions, 69 RCC and 118 RCC of 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully reopened the strategic Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli road at Chattergala Pass following heavy snowfall.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the recent spell of intense snowfall had disrupted vehicular movement along the 65-kilometre stretch, temporarily snapping the crucial link between the mountainous regions.

Demonstrating operational readiness and commitment to maintaining all-weather connectivity, BRO teams launched an intensive snow-clearance drive in challenging terrain near the Ashapati Glacier and the foothills of Mount Kailash.

Despite deep snowfall, sub-zero temperatures, and challenging working conditions, the teams deployed personnel and equipment around the clock to restore traffic well ahead of the usual seasonal schedule.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this timely reopening has ensured the safe movement of essential supplies, emergency services, local commuters, and private vehicles, providing significant relief to residents and businesses in the region.

The reopening of this vital highway underscores BRO's unwavering commitment to maintaining strategic and socio-economic connectivity in remote and high-altitude areas.

With the road now open to traffic, normal movement has resumed along the corridor, reinforcing BRO's motto of delivering infrastructure excellence under the most demanding conditions.

BRO Project HIRAK: 46 Years of Service and Key Achievements

Earlier, BRO Project HIRAK will celebrate its 46th Raising Day at Tanakpur, Uttarakhand, marking over four decades of dedicated service in some of the most strategically sensitive and geographically challenging regions of the country.

Historical Journey and Evolution

Since its establishment on 15 February 1980, the Project has played a pivotal role in transforming remote and inaccessible terrains into vital corridors of connectivity, contributing significantly to national security and socio-economic development.

Initially established as a Special Task Force (STF) for the construction of link roads in the Dhanbad coalfields under Bharat Coking Coal Limited, the Headquarters later shifted to Nagpur in April 1998 to undertake works in the Gadchiroli and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra. In February 2011, STF HIRAK moved to Champawat, Uttarakhand and subsequently relocated its Headquarters to Tanakpur on 11 November 2012, an official release stated. On 15 February 2022, it was upgraded to a full-scale Project as Chief Engineer (Project) HIRAK.

Historic Milestone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

In the Kumaon Region of Uttarakhand, Project HIRAK achieved a historic milestone during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 (05 July - 18 August 2025), when, for the first time, pilgrims were able to travel by vehicle up to 500 metres short of Lipulekh Pass. Despite heavy monsoon conditions and frequent landslides, the Project ensured safe and seamless pilgrimage movement through continuous road maintenance and upgradation efforts. (ANI)