Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    British PM Rishi Sunak's Parents Seek Blessings at Mantralaya Temple During India Visit

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's parents, Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak, received blessings at the Raghavendra swamy at Mantralaya during their visit to India in the lead-up to the G20 summit. 
     

    British PM Rishi Sunak's Parents Seek Blessings at Mantralaya Temple During India Visit
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    This spiritual journey included a visit to Bengaluru , where they participated in the Shrikrishna Janmashtami program at MLA Uday Garudachar's residence. Notably, Usha Sunak embraced Indian traditions by accepting turmeric kumkum, a gesture that garnered appreciation. Sudha Murthy, the former head of Infosys Foundation, also graced the occasion.

    Yashvir and Usha Sunak, known for their spiritual inclinations, sought the blessings of Guru Raghavendra at the Mantralaya temple, Andra Pradesh. Rishi Sunak , the British Prime Minister's father, received blessings from Temple's Seer Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji . 

    This spiritual encounter culminated in the bestowal of prasad and mantraksha from the Mantralaya.

    During their visit to India, Rishi and Akshata Murthy also made a stop at the Akshardham temple in Delhi, where they joined sadhus and saints in worship and took photographs. Their journey reflects a harmonious blend of cultural exchange and spirituality on the diplomatic stage.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit AJR

    Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit

    Karnataka to approach Supreme Court to resolve Cauvery water issue; check details

    Karnataka to approach Supreme Court to resolve Cauvery water issue; check details

    G20 Summit 2023: Suspicious equipment brought by Chinese delegation causes stir at Taj Palace hotel AVV

    G20 Summit 2023: Suspicious equipment brought by Chinese delegation causes stir at Taj Palace hotel

    MLA ticket cheating case: Chaitra Kundapura, three others arrested in Rs 7 crore scam in Udupi

    MLA ticket cheating case: Chaitra Kundapura, three others arrested in Rs 7 crore scam in Udupi

    Nipah virus scare: Two health workers under observation; samples sent to Pune rkn

    Nipah virus scare: Two health workers under observation; samples sent to Pune

    Recent Stories

    Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit AJR

    Union Cabinet passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 Summit

    Karnataka to approach Supreme Court to resolve Cauvery water issue; check details

    Karnataka to approach Supreme Court to resolve Cauvery water issue; check details

    Revealed: Why did Blue Dart rebrand its premium service to 'Bharat Dart' vkp

    Revealed: Why did Blue Dart rebrand its premium service to 'Bharat Dart'

    Kushi Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic film on OTT RBA

    Kushi: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic film on OTT

    WATCH Indian man dances to Shah Rukh Khan iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro video goes viral gcw

    WATCH: Indian man dances to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on London metro; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon