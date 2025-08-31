Eight determined women transformed Mumbai’s Pali Hill into a model of sustainability. Through the Pali Hill Residents' Association, they tackled crime, garbage and neglect, creating a clean, green and secure neighbourhood.

Two decades ago, Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai, was far from the leafy, sustainable neighbourhood it is today. The area was known for its illicit liquor dens, drug peddlers disguised as paanwalas and cobblers, stinking garbage bins, bad roads, rash drivers and frequent burglaries. Fast forward to the present: Pali Hill is now a clean, green and secure residential enclave admired across the city. Its tree-lined roads, colourful flower beds, round-the-clock security, door-to-door garbage collection and even a biogas plant that powers streetlights stand as proof of how determined citizens can transform their community, says The Better India report.

At the heart of this remarkable turnaround is the Pali Hill Residents’ Association (PHRA), which began in 1998 with just eight women who wanted to make their home a better place. Their story shows the power of persistence, collaboration, and vision in creating lasting change.

The Beginning: Women Take the Lead

The movement was initiated by resident Sumi Mehta, who was inspired by stories of urban cleanliness and waste management from around the world. “I used to read about how other cities managed garbage segregation and kept their areas clean. I felt I too should do something for the place I live in,” she recalls.

She gathered seven other women who shared her vision, and together they formed the core of what would later become PHRA. At the time, few people believed they could achieve anything. “Initially, residents thought we were collecting money for kitty parties or our household expenses. They were not convinced that women like us could achieve real change,” remembers committee member Sanchali Sarkar.

But this small group was undeterred. They started meeting residents, civic officials, and police officers every day—often spending two hours after dropping their children to school on what they called their "mission."

From Eight Women to a People's Movement

Soon, their efforts attracted support from other residents. The informal group grew into the Pali Hill Residents' Association (PHRA) with a managing committee. Sumi Mehta became the first chairperson, and Dr Amitav Shukla served as secretary.

Over time, men also joined in, though women continued to lead the effort. PHRA gradually built a strong reputation as a citizens’ body that worked relentlessly for the neighbourhood. Madhu Poplai, who has been part of PHRA since its inception, took over leadership when Sumi stepped down in 2004. For the last 16 years, she has been at the helm as chairperson or secretary.

Funding the Mission

Transformation needed money, and PHRA adopted a transparent and accountable system. Initially, they asked residents to contribute Rs 360 per flat per year and Rs 1,200 per bungalow per year. Today, contributions have increased to Rs 900 per flat and Rs 2,500 per bungalow annually. Housing societies collect money from their members and pass it to PHRA, while bungalow owners contribute individually. The compliance rate now stands at an impressive 95-98 percent, thanks to the trust PHRA has built over the years. Corporate donations and individual contributions also supplement the funds.

Cleaning Up the Neighbourhood

One of PHRA’s biggest achievements has been in waste management. In the late 1990s, overflowing bins made the streets unbearable. The association introduced door-to-door garbage collection and began spreading awareness about segregation. It was not easy as there was resistance from residents and challenges in execution. But PHRA persisted, working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). By 2019, nearly 90% of Pali Hill’s garbage was being segregated, reducing daily waste sent to dumping grounds from 2.2 tonnes to 800 kg.

Pioneering a Biogas Plant

The success of waste segregation paved the way for one of PHRA’s proudest achievements: a biogas plant, launched in 2018 in collaboration with the BMC. The plant processes one ton of wet waste every day, generating 160 units of electricity which is enough to power Pali Hill’s streetlights and run the plant itself. Over three years, it saved BMC Rs 8-10 lakh in electricity bills and an additional Rs 3 lakh in transport costs.

The plant also produces compost, which is distributed free to residents for community gardening. PHRA raised Rs 30 lakh through CSR contributions for its installation and maintenance. In 2021, after successfully running it for three years, the association handed it over to BMC as per agreement.

Safety, Security and Sustainability

PHRA’s work has not been limited to waste management. Security has improved significantly through a partnership with Khar Police. Today, Pali Hill has security guards, as well as 19 high-definition night vision cameras that can even read vehicle numbers. These cameras are directly monitored by the police.

The neighbourhood also benefits from strict rules enforced by PHRA:

Tree cutting is banned.

Utilities digging up roads must deposit a refundable amount to ensure proper resurfacing.

Builders redeveloping properties must follow PHRA’s conditions.

A housekeeping team employed by PHRA keeps roads clean, maintains flower beds and tends to saplings planted across the neighbourhood.

The People Behind the Movement

While women initiated and drove the movement, men too have played crucial roles. Sonu Chagti, a managing committee member who oversees roads, security, and the environment, says: “We all can, and should, find time to work for the betterment of our people and our area.” Airline pilot Rajeev Kaushik, born and brought up in Pali Hill, is full of admiration for PHRA: “Pali Hill looks very clean and green today. The biogas plant is an innovative project lighting up our streets with zero carbon emissions.”

Recognition, Awards and Challenges

Over the years, PHRA’s efforts have been widely recognised. The association has won awards from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Skoch Group, and the Bhamla Foundation for their work on the biogas plant, garbage management, and environmental protection, says The Better India report.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vinayak Vispute of H West Ward praises PHRA's work, “The biogas plant is an innovative project that continues to work under our care. PHRA also supports us in many other initiatives.”

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed waste segregation, which has now fallen to around 55-60%. PHRA is working hard to restore it to earlier levels and is aiming for zero garbage by the end of the year.

Looking ahead, the association has ambitious plans: setting up a seven-ton biogas plant to convert wet waste into CNG. The idea is to power all civic and police vehicles in the ward free of cost.

“Our work will never stop,” says secretary Madhu Poplai. “There will always be something to do. We are working not just for ourselves but for the future generations.”

Lessons from Pali Hill

The story of Pali Hill is not just about one neighbourhood. It is a model for how communities across India can take ownership of their surroundings.

Collaboration, not confrontation: PHRA worked with officials, not against them.

PHRA worked with officials, not against them. Persistence pays: The women kept knocking on doors until they were heard.

The women kept knocking on doors until they were heard. Transparency builds trust: Residents contribute because they see the results.

Residents contribute because they see the results. Inclusivity strengthens movements: Housewives, professionals, retired men, and youth all came together.

What began with eight women in 1998 has today grown into a movement that transformed Pali Hill into one of Mumbai’s most sustainable neighbourhoods. Clean roads, lush greenery, security, and eco-friendly innovations like the biogas plant show what citizen-led initiatives can achieve.

Pali Hill’s story is a beacon of hope, a reminder that determined individuals, when united, can turn even the most neglected neighbourhood into a bright side story of sustainability and community spirit.