A passenger on a Vande Bharat Express got his lost wristwatch back within 40 minutes, thanks to the swift action of Southern Railway and RPF officials. The watch was traced in the yard and safely returned the next morning.

In a heartwarming example of efficiency and honesty, the staff of Chennai Egmore Railway Station traced and returned a lost wristwatch worth Rs 5,000 to a passenger in under an hour after he reported it missing through the RailMadad portal. The incident took place on October 18, when Dr. Guru Bruno, who had travelled on Train No. 20628 Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express, accidentally left his wristwatch in the restroom of the train after reaching Chennai.

Complaint lodged through RailMadad portal

After realising that he had forgotten his watch, Dr. Bruno immediately logged on to the RailMadad website, a digital platform launched by Indian Railways to handle passenger complaints and feedback. He submitted his complaint at 12:28 am, providing details such as his PNR number, coach, and seat number. Within just three minutes, he received a confirmation call from the Railway Helpline, followed by an SMS acknowledging his complaint.

According to a press release from the Southern Railway, the system immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Chennai Egmore, who began efforts to trace the missing item.

RPF begins search in the yard

By 12:49 am, RPF officials informed Dr. Bruno that the train had already been moved to the railway yard for cleaning and maintenance. A search team was quickly sent there to check the coach’s restroom where the watch had been left.

Within 23 minutes, at 1:12 am, officials sent WhatsApp photos of a wristwatch found inside the train to Dr. Bruno for verification. Moments later, at 1:13 am, RPF confirmed through a second call that the watch matched his description and had been safely recovered.

The speed and coordination of the response surprised the passenger, who called the entire effort 'amazing' and ‘a proud moment for Indian Railways'.

Watch returned the next morning

The following morning, Dr. Bruno visited the Chennai Egmore station. He submitted a written request, along with a copy of his ticket and Aadhaar card, as proof of ownership. The watch was then officially handed over to him after signing the return register.

In his post on X, Dr. Bruno expressed his deep appreciation for the Southern Railway staff and RPF personnel involved in the search and recovery.

Passenger praises Railways for quick action

Sharing the full timeline of events, Dr. Bruno wrote how impressed he was with the dedication shown by the railway staff even in the middle of the night.

“Within 40 minutes of my complaint, at midnight, for no fault of theirs, a dozen people worked to find my watch. Someone registered the complaint, someone informed the RPF, someone checked the platform and the yard, someone found the watch and confirmed it with me. This is amazing teamwork,” he said.

He ended his message with an inspiring note:

“Big shoutout to all the dedicated workers of Southern Railways and Railway Protection Force. Moral: Keep calm and trust the government. Moral: கடமையை செய் (Do your duty) and raise a complaint immediately.”

Railways' efficiency earns praise

The quick action by railway officials once again highlights the growing efficiency of RailMadad, which has become an important tool for passengers to seek quick help while travelling. The Chennai Egmore incident shows how well-trained staff, timely communication, and modern systems can help resolve passenger issues efficiently and restore public trust.

