Milind Soman and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Mumbai, part of a nationwide campaign under BJYM. The initiative promotes a drug-free India, youth fitness and participation in PM Modi’s 75th birthday celebrations.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' at Coastal Road Promenade in Worli, Mumbai on Sunday. The event also saw the participation of BJP MP and BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya.

Milind Soman on 'Namo Yuva Run 2025 for Nasha Mukta Bharat'

Speaking at the event, Milind Soman said, “I really like it when a run is organised, and I try to participate in it. Today's run is on the occasion of the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister—happening in 75 cities across the country in a single day. It is our and the Prime Minister's dream to make India drug-free, fit, and self-reliant.”

Nationwide Campaign for PM Modi’s Birthday

The ‘Namo Yuva Run’ is part of a flagship campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Under this initiative, 100 simultaneous runs are being organised across India, with each event engaging at least 10,000 young participants. The Namo Yuva Run was organised in several parts of the country from Gujarat, Karnataka to Haryana and Maharashtra.

The campaign forms part of the BJP’s Seva Pakhwada initiative, which marks the 75th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Announced on 7 September, the programme encourages youth participation and promotes a drug-free lifestyle.

BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya highlighted that the initiative has already taken place in several cities across the country, inspiring young people to engage in fitness and social awareness activities.

Uttar Pradesh CM Supports Youth Health Initiative

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in his state. He explained that Seva Pakhwada runs from PM Modi’s birthday to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday and focuses on youth health and nation-building.

“The Prime Minister firmly believes that if women are healthy, the youth will also be healthy. As part of this initiative, a blood donation camp has been organised, and young people from across the country are participating. The entire nation is progressing with this concept,” he said.

Gujarat Youth Join the Campaign

In Ahmedabad, former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel took part in the ‘Namo Yuva Run’. He praised the initiative, saying, “This is a great programme. It is essential for the country to be drug-free. Awareness is very important, and this programme organised by Yuva Morcha is necessary.”

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel also joined the event. Thousands of young participants came together to support a drug-free India as part of PM Modi’s birthday celebrations.

The ‘Namo Yuva Run’ combines fitness, youth engagement, and awareness about drug-free living. This nationwide initiative reflects the vision of a healthy and self-reliant India, promoting active participation from young people across multiple states at the same time.

(With ANI inputs)

