An Army man saved the life of an eight-month-old infant who suffered a sudden medical emergency onboard the Rajdhani Express en route to Dibrugarh.

In a remarkable display of courage, skill, and presence of mind, Sepoy (Ambulance Assistant) Sunil of 456 Field Hospital saved the life of an eight-month-old infant who suffered a sudden medical emergency onboard the Rajdhani Express en route to Dibrugarh. At approximately 4.30 pm, while travelling in S4 compartment, an infant reportedly went into sudden respiratory distress and became unresponsive, triggering panic among passengers. The child’s mother, overwhelmed with shock, fainted, adding to the confusion in the compartment.

Amidst the chaos, Sepoy Sunil, who was returning from leave and happened to be in the same coach, quickly stepped in. Demonstrating exceptional composure, he immediately assessed the child’s condition, finding no pulse or respiration. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, he laid the child on a flat surface and initiated paediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) using the two-finger chest compression technique combined with mouth-to-mouth breathing. After about two cycles of CPR, the child began to show signs of life- a moment of relief and hope for the distressed family and fellow passengers.

Without delay, Sepoy Sunil coordinated with train staff and the Railway Police to ensure the infant’s further medical evacuation at Rangiya station for continued care.

This incident highlights the critical role of trained medical personnel, even outside of clinical settings. Sepoy Sunil’s timely, professional, and selfless actions undoubtedly prevented a potential tragedy and brought reassurance to many aboard.

He subsequently ensured coordination with train staff and Railway Police for the infant’s further evacuation and medical management at Rangiya station. Throughout the incident, Sep (Amb Asst) Sunil displayed exceptional medical proficiency, quick judgement, and a high sense of duty. His decisive action and calm execution under pressure directly contributed to saving a precious life.