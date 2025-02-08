'Yamuna Maiya Ki Jai': PM Modi's unique start to BJP's Delhi victory speech goes viral (WATCH)

PM Modi began his victory speech at the BJP headquarters with the chant "Yamuna Maiya ki Jai," invoking the sacred river.

Updated: Feb 8, 2025, 6:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Saturday evening, where party workers and leaders gathered to celebrate the resounding victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The atmosphere was filled with cheers and enthusiasm as PM Modi made his way to the stage, accompanied by Union Minister JP Nadda and other senior BJP leaders.

The BJP’s thumping win marked its return to power in Delhi after 26 years, securing 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had dominated Delhi politics for a decade, was reduced to just 22 seats in what is being called a massive blow to its governance model and national aspirations.

Earlier today, PM Modi hailed the BJP's resounding victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections as a “historic mandate,” expressing gratitude to the people of the national capital for their trust in the party’s vision of development and good governance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings."

In his statement, the prime minister reassured Delhiites of the BJP’s commitment to delivering on its promises. "It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," he added.

PM Modi also lauded the relentless efforts of BJP workers, attributing the party’s success to their dedication and hard work. “I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi,” he wrote.

