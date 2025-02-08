Delhi Election 2025 Results: 'BJP can't defeat us in this life,' Arvind Kejriwal's old video goes viral |WATCH

Delhi Election 2025 Results: A resurfaced video shows Arvind Kejriwal claiming BJP would need to be reborn to defeat AAP in Delhi. This comes as BJP leads in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, with Kejriwal and Sisodia conceding defeat.

Following a fiercely contested Delhi Assembly Election in 2025, in which leading Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia, conceded defeat, the BJP anticipated a crushing victory in the nation's capital after a 27-year hiatus. Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi, says in an old video that has gone viral that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would need to resurrect itself in order to beat the AAP in Delhi. In the old video, Kejriwal stated, "Narendra Modi ji you cannot defeat us in this life," is making waves among internet users amid the pessimism that has engulfed the AAP.

Here's what Arvind Kejriwal said:

"Their intention is to topple the AAP government, and Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way; they know they can't defeat us through elections." Arvind Kejriwal made this statement while speaking to a gathering of party workers in Delhi in 2023. "I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 27 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the party ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats while the AAP was leading in 25.

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia lost

In the high-profile New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal lost his seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by a significant margin, marking a personal and political blow to the AAP leader. It wasn’t just Kejriwal who suffered; his trusted aides also faced defeat. Manish Sisodia, once considered Kejriwal’s political heir, was defeated in Jangpura.

